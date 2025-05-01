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Partial Hydrolysis Process using specific enzymes to break peptide chains into smaller fragments without fully degrading them. Endopeptidase Enzyme that selectively cleaves internal peptide bonds at specific amino acids, generating peptide fragments. Trypsin Enzyme that cleaves peptide bonds at the carboxyl side of lysine and arginine residues. Chymotrypsin Enzyme that targets peptide bonds adjacent to aromatic amino acids like phenylalanine, tryptophan, and tyrosine. Pepsin Enzyme that cleaves peptide bonds near aromatic, leucine, aspartic acid, and glutamic acid residues, especially in acidic conditions. Proline Amino acid that prevents enzymatic cleavage at its position due to its unique cyclic structure. Exopeptidase Enzyme that removes amino acids from the ends of peptide chains, acting at terminal positions. Carboxypeptidase A Exopeptidase that removes C-terminal amino acids except for lysine and arginine. Carboxypeptidase B Exopeptidase that specifically removes C-terminal lysine and arginine residues. Complete Hydrolysis Total breakdown of peptide bonds by boiling in strong acid, yielding free amino acids for analysis. Ion Exchange Chromatography Analytical technique separating amino acids based on charge, used to determine their composition after hydrolysis. Peptide Bond Covalent linkage between amino acids in a peptide chain, targeted by hydrolytic enzymes. Aromatic Amino Acid Amino acid with an aromatic side chain, such as phenylalanine, tryptophan, or tyrosine, often targeted by chymotrypsin. C Terminus End of a peptide chain featuring a free carboxyl group, site of exopeptidase activity. Amino Acid Composition Profile of individual amino acids present in a peptide, determined after complete hydrolysis.
Peptide Sequencing: Partial Hydrolysis definitions
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