Partial Hydrolysis Process using specific enzymes to break peptide chains into smaller fragments without fully degrading them.

Endopeptidase Enzyme that selectively cleaves internal peptide bonds at specific amino acids, generating peptide fragments.

Trypsin Enzyme that cleaves peptide bonds at the carboxyl side of lysine and arginine residues.

Chymotrypsin Enzyme that targets peptide bonds adjacent to aromatic amino acids like phenylalanine, tryptophan, and tyrosine.

Pepsin Enzyme that cleaves peptide bonds near aromatic, leucine, aspartic acid, and glutamic acid residues, especially in acidic conditions.

Proline Amino acid that prevents enzymatic cleavage at its position due to its unique cyclic structure.