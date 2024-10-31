Hey, everyone. So here it says, label locations of hydrolysis in the following peptide with its corresponding enzymes. So here we're gonna have t for trypsin, c for chymotrypsin, and p for pepsin. To be able to do this, we have to remember our memory tools. So if we're looking at trypsin first, remember that for trypsin, t, we're gonna say that lying and arguing will trip you up.

Remember, we're gonna cut or hydrolyze at the carboxyl end. Remember, when we're looking at an amino acid chain, this is the N-terminal, this is the C-terminal. We're cutting on the C-terminal end of the amino acid. And remember, we're cutting into fragments which means we cannot cleave at the ends because if we do, we'd have a lone amino acid. We want to have fragments that we're producing.

So we can't just have a lone amino acid there, which means that this is blocked and this is blocked. Even if it falls within the amino acid that a particular enzyme can cleave. Alright. So lysine and arginine. So here goes lysine.

So, trypsin could cut here, cleave here. And then we have arginine anywhere. Doesn't look like we do. Yeah. That would be the only one.

So, yeah. That's the only one. We don't have arginine anywhere else. Next, we go to chymotrypsin. So remember, chowder is very aromatic.

So for chymotrypsin, we're talking about chowder being aromatic. We're talking about the amino acids that have aromatic R-groups. So that would be phenylalanine, that would be tryptophan, and that would be tyrosine. If we take a look here, here goes phenylalanine, so this could cut there. Then we have tyrosine right here, So this could cut here.

And do we have tryptophan anywhere? No tryptophan anywhere. Alright. Then we have pepsin. Remember, pepsin also deals with these same aromatic ones.

So this could be chymotrypsin or pepsin doing it. And then it also has in addition to this, we have lentils which is leucine, and then we have acidic stomach. So that's talking about the acidic amino acids in the form of aspartic acid and glutamic acid. So glutamic acid is here, but remember if we cut here, we'd have a lone amino acid. We want fragments not lone amino acids, so that doesn't work.

And then we have aspartic acid here, so pepsin could cut here. If we look Where else do we have? We also have glutamic acid right here. That'd also be another one. So pepsin could cut here.

We wouldn't have cutting here. We wouldn't have oops, actually. And we wouldn't have cutting here. We have to go back. There would be no cutting here because remember, if there's a proline nearby, we can't cleave that bond.

So, actually, we cannot cut here. So that's not allowed. So the only places that we can have hydrolysis or cleaving are here, here, here, and here. So those would be our final answers.