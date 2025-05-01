What is the purpose of partial hydrolysis in peptide sequencing? Partial hydrolysis breaks peptides into smaller fragments, allowing for controlled analysis of peptide structure and sequence.

How do endopeptidases differ from random acid hydrolysis? Endopeptidases selectively cleave peptide bonds at specific amino acids, while acid hydrolysis cleaves at random sites.

Which amino acids does trypsin specifically cleave after? Trypsin cleaves peptide bonds after lysine and arginine residues.

What is the memory tool for remembering trypsin’s specificity? The phrase 'lying and arguing will trip you up' helps recall that trypsin cleaves after lysine and arginine.

Which amino acids are targeted by chymotrypsin? Chymotrypsin cleaves after phenylalanine, tryptophan, and tyrosine, which all have aromatic side chains.

What is the memory tool for chymotrypsin’s specificity? 'Chowder is very aromatic' helps remember that chymotrypsin targets aromatic amino acids.