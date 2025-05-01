Back
What is the purpose of partial hydrolysis in peptide sequencing? Partial hydrolysis breaks peptides into smaller fragments, allowing for controlled analysis of peptide structure and sequence. How do endopeptidases differ from random acid hydrolysis? Endopeptidases selectively cleave peptide bonds at specific amino acids, while acid hydrolysis cleaves at random sites. Which amino acids does trypsin specifically cleave after? Trypsin cleaves peptide bonds after lysine and arginine residues. What is the memory tool for remembering trypsin’s specificity? The phrase 'lying and arguing will trip you up' helps recall that trypsin cleaves after lysine and arginine. Which amino acids are targeted by chymotrypsin? Chymotrypsin cleaves after phenylalanine, tryptophan, and tyrosine, which all have aromatic side chains. What is the memory tool for chymotrypsin’s specificity? 'Chowder is very aromatic' helps remember that chymotrypsin targets aromatic amino acids. Name the amino acids pepsin can cleave after. Pepsin cleaves after phenylalanine, tryptophan, tyrosine, leucine, aspartic acid, and glutamic acid. Why can’t endopeptidases cleave at sites near proline? Endopeptidases cannot cleave if proline is at the cleavage site due to its unique structure, which hinders enzyme access. What is the role of exopeptidases in peptide sequencing? Exopeptidases hydrolyze peptide bonds at the C-terminus, removing terminal amino acids for sequence analysis. How does carboxypeptidase A differ from carboxypeptidase B? Carboxypeptidase A removes most C-terminal amino acids except arginine and lysine, while carboxypeptidase B specifically removes C-terminal arginine and lysine. What is the main purpose of complete hydrolysis in peptide analysis? Complete hydrolysis breaks all peptide bonds, releasing individual amino acids for identification and quantification. How are amino acids analyzed after complete hydrolysis? The amino acid mixture is separated and quantified using ion exchange chromatography. Why doesn’t complete hydrolysis provide the amino acid sequence? Complete hydrolysis only reveals the composition of amino acids, not their order in the peptide chain. How is peptide sequence determined using hydrolysis data? Sequence is determined by combining data from partial hydrolysis fragments and complete hydrolysis amino acid composition. Why is understanding enzyme specificity important in peptide sequencing? Knowing enzyme specificity allows for controlled cleavage, which is essential for accurately determining peptide structure and sequence.
Peptide Sequencing: Partial Hydrolysis quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15