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Peptides definitions

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  • Peptide Bond
    A covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another, resulting in water loss.
  • Amide Bond
    A type of covalent bond identical to a peptide bond, connecting amino acids in peptides and proteins.
  • Condensation Reaction
    A chemical process where two molecules join, releasing a water molecule, as seen in peptide formation.
  • Dipeptide
    A molecule consisting of two amino acids joined by a single peptide bond, often represented with a hyphen.
  • Polypeptide
    A chain composed of many amino acid residues linked by peptide bonds, forming the backbone of proteins.
  • Residue
    An individual amino acid unit within a peptide or protein chain after water is removed during bond formation.
  • N Terminus
    The end of a peptide chain with a free amino group, typically drawn or written on the left.
  • C Terminus
    The end of a peptide chain with a free carboxyl group, usually positioned on the right in diagrams.
  • Directionality
    The specific orientation of a peptide chain, always read from the N terminus to the C terminus.
  • Carboxyl Group
    A functional group (-COOH) in amino acids that forms peptide bonds by reacting with amino groups.
  • Amino Group
    A functional group (-NH2) in amino acids that participates in peptide bond formation with carboxyl groups.
  • Tripeptide
    A peptide composed of three amino acid residues linked by two peptide bonds.
  • Tetra Peptide
    A peptide containing four amino acid residues connected by three peptide bonds.
  • Hyphen
    A symbol used in peptide notation to indicate a peptide bond between amino acid abbreviations.