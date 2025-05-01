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Peptide Bond A covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another, resulting in water loss. Amide Bond A type of covalent bond identical to a peptide bond, connecting amino acids in peptides and proteins. Condensation Reaction A chemical process where two molecules join, releasing a water molecule, as seen in peptide formation. Dipeptide A molecule consisting of two amino acids joined by a single peptide bond, often represented with a hyphen. Polypeptide A chain composed of many amino acid residues linked by peptide bonds, forming the backbone of proteins. Residue An individual amino acid unit within a peptide or protein chain after water is removed during bond formation. N Terminus The end of a peptide chain with a free amino group, typically drawn or written on the left. C Terminus The end of a peptide chain with a free carboxyl group, usually positioned on the right in diagrams. Directionality The specific orientation of a peptide chain, always read from the N terminus to the C terminus. Carboxyl Group A functional group (-COOH) in amino acids that forms peptide bonds by reacting with amino groups. Amino Group A functional group (-NH2) in amino acids that participates in peptide bond formation with carboxyl groups. Tripeptide A peptide composed of three amino acid residues linked by two peptide bonds. Tetra Peptide A peptide containing four amino acid residues connected by three peptide bonds. Hyphen A symbol used in peptide notation to indicate a peptide bond between amino acid abbreviations.
Peptides definitions
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