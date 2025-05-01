Peptide Bond A covalent linkage formed between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another, resulting in water loss.

Amide Bond A type of covalent bond identical to a peptide bond, connecting amino acids in peptides and proteins.

Condensation Reaction A chemical process where two molecules join, releasing a water molecule, as seen in peptide formation.

Dipeptide A molecule consisting of two amino acids joined by a single peptide bond, often represented with a hyphen.

Polypeptide A chain composed of many amino acid residues linked by peptide bonds, forming the backbone of proteins.

Residue An individual amino acid unit within a peptide or protein chain after water is removed during bond formation.