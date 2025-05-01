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Pericyclic Reaction definitions

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  • Pericyclic Reaction
    A concerted process involving a cyclic transition state, where bonds form and break simultaneously without intermediates or ionic species.
  • Conjugated Polyene
    A molecule with alternating double and single bonds, providing the electron system necessary for these concerted reactions.
  • Cycloaddition
    A transformation where two pi bonds are lost through a cyclic mechanism, typically forming a ring structure.
  • Electrocyclic Reaction
    A process where one pi bond is lost via a cyclic mechanism, often resulting in ring closure or opening.
  • Sigmatropic Shift
    A rearrangement where pi bonds change position without being destroyed, occurring through a cyclic transition state.
  • Concerted Mechanism
    A pathway where all bond changes occur in a single step, with no intermediates formed.
  • Cyclic Transition State
    A high-energy arrangement where electrons move in a closed loop, enabling simultaneous bond changes.
  • Reversibility
    A property allowing the reaction to proceed in both directions under suitable conditions, following equilibrium principles.
  • Thermal Activation
    Initiation of a reaction by heat, providing the energy needed for the concerted process.
  • Photochemical Activation
    Initiation of a reaction by light, enabling electron rearrangement in the cyclic mechanism.
  • Solvent Independence
    A feature where the reaction rate and outcome are unaffected by the solvent due to the absence of charges.
  • Microscopic Reversibility
    The principle stating that the forward and reverse reactions follow the same pathway under equilibrium.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, central to the mechanisms discussed.