Pericyclic Reaction A concerted process involving a cyclic transition state, where bonds form and break simultaneously without intermediates or ionic species.

Conjugated Polyene A molecule with alternating double and single bonds, providing the electron system necessary for these concerted reactions.

Cycloaddition A transformation where two pi bonds are lost through a cyclic mechanism, typically forming a ring structure.

Electrocyclic Reaction A process where one pi bond is lost via a cyclic mechanism, often resulting in ring closure or opening.

Sigmatropic Shift A rearrangement where pi bonds change position without being destroyed, occurring through a cyclic transition state.

Concerted Mechanism A pathway where all bond changes occur in a single step, with no intermediates formed.