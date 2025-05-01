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Pericyclic Reaction A concerted process involving a cyclic transition state, where bonds form and break simultaneously without intermediates or ionic species. Conjugated Polyene A molecule with alternating double and single bonds, providing the electron system necessary for these concerted reactions. Cycloaddition A transformation where two pi bonds are lost through a cyclic mechanism, typically forming a ring structure. Electrocyclic Reaction A process where one pi bond is lost via a cyclic mechanism, often resulting in ring closure or opening. Sigmatropic Shift A rearrangement where pi bonds change position without being destroyed, occurring through a cyclic transition state. Concerted Mechanism A pathway where all bond changes occur in a single step, with no intermediates formed. Cyclic Transition State A high-energy arrangement where electrons move in a closed loop, enabling simultaneous bond changes. Reversibility A property allowing the reaction to proceed in both directions under suitable conditions, following equilibrium principles. Thermal Activation Initiation of a reaction by heat, providing the energy needed for the concerted process. Photochemical Activation Initiation of a reaction by light, enabling electron rearrangement in the cyclic mechanism. Solvent Independence A feature where the reaction rate and outcome are unaffected by the solvent due to the absence of charges. Microscopic Reversibility The principle stating that the forward and reverse reactions follow the same pathway under equilibrium. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, central to the mechanisms discussed.
Pericyclic Reaction definitions
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Pericyclic Reaction
16. Conjugated Systems
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Thermal Cycloaddition Reactions
16. Conjugated Systems
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16. Conjugated Systems - Part 1 of 3
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16. Conjugated Systems - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
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16. Conjugated Systems - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 14 problems
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