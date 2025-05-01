Photochemical Cycloaddition A pericyclic process where light energy enables two pi bonds to form a ring, often yielding products not accessible by heat.

Pericyclic Reaction A concerted transformation involving cyclic electron movement, with no clear start or end to bond changes.

Cyclobutane A four-membered ring compound commonly formed as a product in light-driven cycloadditions of two alkenes.

Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory A model predicting reaction feasibility by analyzing interactions between the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied orbitals.

HOMO The molecular orbital containing the highest-energy electrons available for bonding in a given system.

LUMO The lowest-energy molecular orbital that can accept electrons during a reaction.