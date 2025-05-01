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Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions definitions

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  • Photochemical Cycloaddition
    A pericyclic process where light energy enables two pi bonds to form a ring, often yielding products not accessible by heat.
  • Pericyclic Reaction
    A concerted transformation involving cyclic electron movement, with no clear start or end to bond changes.
  • Cyclobutane
    A four-membered ring compound commonly formed as a product in light-driven cycloadditions of two alkenes.
  • Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory
    A model predicting reaction feasibility by analyzing interactions between the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied orbitals.
  • HOMO
    The molecular orbital containing the highest-energy electrons available for bonding in a given system.
  • LUMO
    The lowest-energy molecular orbital that can accept electrons during a reaction.
  • Orbital Symmetry
    The spatial alignment of molecular orbitals, crucial for determining if a cycloaddition is allowed under given conditions.
  • Suprafacial Interaction
    A mode where bonding changes occur on the same face of each interacting orbital, typical for small or medium rings.
  • Antarafacial Interaction
    A bonding mode involving opposite faces of orbitals, generally requiring large, flexible molecules.
  • Psi Orbital
    A molecular orbital labeled by energy level, used to track electron occupancy and symmetry in cycloadditions.
  • Conjugated System
    A structure with alternating single and multiple bonds, allowing electrons to delocalize and absorb light energy.
  • Thermal Cycloaddition
    A pericyclic process driven by heat, with allowedness determined by electron count and orbital symmetry.
  • Pi Electron Count
    The total number of electrons in pi bonds, used to predict whether light or heat will favor a cycloaddition.
  • Symmetry Allowed Process
    A reaction where orbital alignment and electron configuration permit bond formation under specific activation conditions.
  • Cyclic Mechanism
    A concerted pathway where electron shifts occur in a closed loop, characteristic of pericyclic reactions.