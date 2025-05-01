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Photochemical Cycloaddition A pericyclic process where light energy enables two pi bonds to form a ring, often yielding products not accessible by heat. Pericyclic Reaction A concerted transformation involving cyclic electron movement, with no clear start or end to bond changes. Cyclobutane A four-membered ring compound commonly formed as a product in light-driven cycloadditions of two alkenes. Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory A model predicting reaction feasibility by analyzing interactions between the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied orbitals. HOMO The molecular orbital containing the highest-energy electrons available for bonding in a given system. LUMO The lowest-energy molecular orbital that can accept electrons during a reaction. Orbital Symmetry The spatial alignment of molecular orbitals, crucial for determining if a cycloaddition is allowed under given conditions. Suprafacial Interaction A mode where bonding changes occur on the same face of each interacting orbital, typical for small or medium rings. Antarafacial Interaction A bonding mode involving opposite faces of orbitals, generally requiring large, flexible molecules. Psi Orbital A molecular orbital labeled by energy level, used to track electron occupancy and symmetry in cycloadditions. Conjugated System A structure with alternating single and multiple bonds, allowing electrons to delocalize and absorb light energy. Thermal Cycloaddition A pericyclic process driven by heat, with allowedness determined by electron count and orbital symmetry. Pi Electron Count The total number of electrons in pi bonds, used to predict whether light or heat will favor a cycloaddition. Symmetry Allowed Process A reaction where orbital alignment and electron configuration permit bond formation under specific activation conditions. Cyclic Mechanism A concerted pathway where electron shifts occur in a closed loop, characteristic of pericyclic reactions.
Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions definitions
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Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions
16. Conjugated Systems
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16. Conjugated Systems - Part 3 of 3
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