Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

16. Conjugated Systems

Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions

Next Topic

Photochemical Cycloaddition reactions are pericyclic reactions in which 2 pi bonds are destroyed after a light-activated cyclic mechanism. 

1

concept

MO Theory of Photochemical Cycloadditions

clock
9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
2

concept

Cycloadditions Summary Chart

clock
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
  • Cycloadditions Summary:
Content
3
Problem

Use FMOT to predict the mechanism and products for the following cycloaddition. If no product is favored, write “symmetry-disallowed” in place of the product. 

4
Problem

Use the cycloaddition summary rules to verify that you have come to the correct conclusion.

Was this helpful ?
0

Had enough of Cycloadditions? If so don't worry because we will now move on to a new kind of pericyclic reaction:Electrocyclic reactions.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.