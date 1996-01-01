Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Photochemical Cycloaddition reactions are pericyclic reactions in which 2 pi bonds are destroyed after a light-activated cyclic mechanism.
MO Theory of Photochemical Cycloadditions
Cycloadditions Summary Chart
Use FMOT to predict the mechanism and products for the following cycloaddition. If no product is favored, write “symmetry-disallowed” in place of the product.
Use the cycloaddition summary rules to verify that you have come to the correct conclusion.
Had enough of Cycloadditions? If so don't worry because we will now move on to a new kind of pericyclic reaction:Electrocyclic reactions.