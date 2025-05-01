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What activates a photochemical cycloaddition reaction? Photochemical cycloadditions are activated by light, not heat, which initiates a cyclic mechanism. What is the product formed when two alkenes undergo photochemical cycloaddition? The product is a cyclobutane, formed by the destruction of two pi bonds. How does the mechanism of photochemical cycloaddition proceed? The mechanism is cyclic and concerted, with new single bonds forming simultaneously. What theory is used to predict the feasibility of cycloaddition reactions? Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory (FMOT) is used to predict if cycloadditions are feasible. What must happen between molecular orbitals for a cycloaddition to occur? A HOMO must fill a LUMO with matching orbital symmetry and similar energy levels. How does light affect the molecular orbitals in a conjugated system during photochemical cycloaddition? Light excites electrons from the HOMO to the LUMO, changing the identities and energies of the orbitals. Why can photochemical cycloadditions be symmetry allowed when thermal cycloadditions are not? Light changes the symmetry of molecular orbitals, making reactions symmetry allowed under photochemical conditions. What is the difference between suprafacial and antarafacial interactions? Suprafacial interactions occur on one side of each molecular orbital, while antarafacial interactions involve different sides and require larger molecules. For rings of what size are only suprafacial interactions possible? Rings with 8 members or fewer can only undergo suprafacial interactions. How can you predict whether a cycloaddition requires photochemical or thermal conditions using pi electrons? If the total pi electrons are a multiple of 4n, photochemical conditions are needed; if 4n+2, thermal conditions are required. What is an example of a reaction that requires thermal conditions based on pi electron count? The Diels-Alder reaction, with 6 pi electrons, requires thermal conditions. What shortcut can be used to determine if a cycloaddition is symmetry allowed? Calculate the difference between Psi orbital numbers; odd differences require photochemical energy, even differences allow thermal conditions. What happens to the HOMO and LUMO gap in photochemical cycloaddition between identical molecules? The HOMO and LUMO gap becomes almost zero, making the reaction highly favorable. Why is the 2 pi + 2 pi cycloaddition symmetry allowed under photochemical but not thermal conditions? Photochemical excitation changes orbital symmetry, allowing the reaction, whereas thermal conditions do not. What is the fastest way to determine if a cycloaddition is symmetry allowed or disallowed? Count the total pi electrons and check if the reaction is under photochemical or thermal conditions.
Photochemical Cycloaddition Reactions quiz
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