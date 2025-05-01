What activates a photochemical cycloaddition reaction? Photochemical cycloadditions are activated by light, not heat, which initiates a cyclic mechanism.

What is the product formed when two alkenes undergo photochemical cycloaddition? The product is a cyclobutane, formed by the destruction of two pi bonds.

How does the mechanism of photochemical cycloaddition proceed? The mechanism is cyclic and concerted, with new single bonds forming simultaneously.

What theory is used to predict the feasibility of cycloaddition reactions? Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory (FMOT) is used to predict if cycloadditions are feasible.

What must happen between molecular orbitals for a cycloaddition to occur? A HOMO must fill a LUMO with matching orbital symmetry and similar energy levels.

How does light affect the molecular orbitals in a conjugated system during photochemical cycloaddition? Light excites electrons from the HOMO to the LUMO, changing the identities and energies of the orbitals.