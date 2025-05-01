Photochemical Electrocyclic Reaction An intramolecular pericyclic process where light triggers the conversion of a pi bond into a sigma bond, forming a ring.

Pericyclic Reaction A concerted reaction involving cyclic redistribution of bonding electrons, often leading to ring formation.

Intramolecular Reaction A transformation occurring within a single molecule, resulting in bond reorganization without external reactants.

Conjugated Polyene A molecule with alternating double and single bonds, capable of undergoing light-induced ring closure.

Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory A model focusing on the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied orbitals to predict reaction outcomes and stereochemistry.

HOMO The highest energy molecular orbital containing electrons, crucial for determining reaction stereochemistry after light excitation.