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Photochemical Electrocyclic Reaction An intramolecular pericyclic process where light triggers the conversion of a pi bond into a sigma bond, forming a ring. Pericyclic Reaction A concerted reaction involving cyclic redistribution of bonding electrons, often leading to ring formation. Intramolecular Reaction A transformation occurring within a single molecule, resulting in bond reorganization without external reactants. Conjugated Polyene A molecule with alternating double and single bonds, capable of undergoing light-induced ring closure. Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory A model focusing on the highest occupied and lowest unoccupied orbitals to predict reaction outcomes and stereochemistry. HOMO The highest energy molecular orbital containing electrons, crucial for determining reaction stereochemistry after light excitation. LUMO The lowest energy molecular orbital without electrons, whose identity shifts upon light absorption but is less relevant here. Ground State The lowest energy electronic configuration of a molecule before light absorption alters electron distribution. Excited State A higher energy electronic configuration achieved when electrons absorb light and move to antibonding orbitals. Bonding Orbital A molecular orbital where electron density is concentrated between nuclei, stabilizing the molecule. Antibonding Orbital A molecular orbital with a node between nuclei, destabilizing the molecule when occupied by electrons. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by direct orbital overlap, created during the ring closure in these reactions. Pi Bond A covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, one of which is lost during the photochemical process. Node A region in a molecular orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero, increasing with orbital energy. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, determined by the symmetry of the HOMO after light activation.
Photochemical Electrocyclic Reactions definitions
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Photochemical Electrocyclic Reactions
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