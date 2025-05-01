What type of reaction is a photochemical electrocyclic reaction? It is an intramolecular pericyclic reaction activated by light, where one pi bond is destroyed and a new sigma bond is formed.

What is the key difference between photochemical and thermal electrocyclic reactions? Photochemical reactions are activated by light, which excites electrons, while thermal reactions are driven by heat.

What happens to the number of pi bonds during a photochemical electrocyclic reaction? One pi bond is destroyed during the reaction.

What is formed in place of the destroyed pi bond in a photochemical electrocyclic reaction? A new sigma bond is formed.

Are photochemical electrocyclic reactions limited to specific types of polyenes? No, every conjugated polyene is capable of undergoing photochemical electrocyclic reactions.

What theory is used to predict the stereochemistry of photochemical electrocyclic reactions? Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory is used to predict the stereochemistry.