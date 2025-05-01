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What type of reaction is a photochemical electrocyclic reaction? It is an intramolecular pericyclic reaction activated by light, where one pi bond is destroyed and a new sigma bond is formed. What is the key difference between photochemical and thermal electrocyclic reactions? Photochemical reactions are activated by light, which excites electrons, while thermal reactions are driven by heat. What happens to the number of pi bonds during a photochemical electrocyclic reaction? One pi bond is destroyed during the reaction. What is formed in place of the destroyed pi bond in a photochemical electrocyclic reaction? A new sigma bond is formed. Are photochemical electrocyclic reactions limited to specific types of polyenes? No, every conjugated polyene is capable of undergoing photochemical electrocyclic reactions. What theory is used to predict the stereochemistry of photochemical electrocyclic reactions? Frontier Molecular Orbital Theory is used to predict the stereochemistry. What role does light play in photochemical electrocyclic reactions? Light excites ground state electrons to a higher energy state, altering the molecular orbitals involved. How does light affect the HOMO and LUMO in a photochemical electrocyclic reaction? Light changes the identity of the HOMO and LUMO by promoting an electron to a higher energy orbital. Which molecular orbital is most important for determining the stereochemistry in an electrocyclic reaction? The HOMO (Highest Occupied Molecular Orbital) is most important for determining stereochemistry. In a diene, which orbitals are typically filled before light activation? Psi 1 and Psi 2 are filled, making Psi 2 the HOMO and Psi 3 the LUMO. What happens to the electron configuration of a diene after light activation? An electron is promoted to a higher energy state, making Psi 3 the new HOMO and Psi 4 the new LUMO. Is the LUMO relevant for the mechanism of photochemical electrocyclic reactions? No, the LUMO is irrelevant because the reaction is intramolecular and only involves the HOMO. Why must the HOMO be reconsidered when drawing the stereochemistry of a photochemical electrocyclic reaction? Because light changes the identity of the HOMO, affecting how the orbitals overlap and thus the stereochemistry. What is the general outcome of a photochemical electrocyclic reaction in terms of molecular structure? A new ring is formed as a result of the reaction. What will the next video in the series demonstrate regarding photochemical electrocyclic reactions? It will show how to draw the stereochemistry of an electrocyclic reaction influenced by light from scratch.
Photochemical Electrocyclic Reactions quiz
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Photochemical Electrocyclic Reactions
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