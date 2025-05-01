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Fatty Acid A molecule with a long hydrocarbon chain and a carboxylic acid group, whose properties depend on chain length and unsaturation. Carbon Chain Length The number of carbon atoms in a fatty acid, influencing both solubility in water and melting point. Solubility The ability of a substance to dissolve in water, which decreases as the hydrocarbon chain of a fatty acid grows longer. Melting Point The temperature at which a fatty acid transitions from solid to liquid, rising with longer chains and dropping with more pi bonds. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond found in unsaturated fatty acids, whose presence lowers the melting point. Direct Proportionality A relationship where increasing one property, such as chain length, causes another, like melting point, to also increase. Inverse Proportionality A relationship where increasing one property, such as chain length or pi bonds, causes another, like solubility or melting point, to decrease. Nonpolar Character A trait of molecules with long hydrocarbon chains, making them less soluble in polar solvents like water. Lauric Acid A fatty acid with a relatively short carbon chain, resulting in a lower melting point compared to longer-chain acids. Palmitic Acid A saturated fatty acid with a moderate chain length, exhibiting a higher melting point than shorter-chain acids. Stearic Acid A saturated fatty acid with a long chain, notable for its high melting point above 60°C. Oleic Acid A monounsaturated fatty acid with one pi bond, causing a significant drop in melting point compared to saturated analogs. Linoleic Acid A polyunsaturated fatty acid with two pi bonds, resulting in a melting point below 0°C. Unsaturation The presence of one or more pi bonds in a fatty acid, which disrupts packing and lowers melting point.
Physical Properties of Fatty Acids definitions
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