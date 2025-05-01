Fatty Acid A molecule with a long hydrocarbon chain and a carboxylic acid group, whose properties depend on chain length and unsaturation.

Carbon Chain Length The number of carbon atoms in a fatty acid, influencing both solubility in water and melting point.

Solubility The ability of a substance to dissolve in water, which decreases as the hydrocarbon chain of a fatty acid grows longer.

Melting Point The temperature at which a fatty acid transitions from solid to liquid, rising with longer chains and dropping with more pi bonds.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond found in unsaturated fatty acids, whose presence lowers the melting point.

Direct Proportionality A relationship where increasing one property, such as chain length, causes another, like melting point, to also increase.