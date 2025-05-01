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Physical Properties of Fatty Acids definitions

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  • Fatty Acid
    A molecule with a long hydrocarbon chain and a carboxylic acid group, whose properties depend on chain length and unsaturation.
  • Carbon Chain Length
    The number of carbon atoms in a fatty acid, influencing both solubility in water and melting point.
  • Solubility
    The ability of a substance to dissolve in water, which decreases as the hydrocarbon chain of a fatty acid grows longer.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a fatty acid transitions from solid to liquid, rising with longer chains and dropping with more pi bonds.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond found in unsaturated fatty acids, whose presence lowers the melting point.
  • Direct Proportionality
    A relationship where increasing one property, such as chain length, causes another, like melting point, to also increase.
  • Inverse Proportionality
    A relationship where increasing one property, such as chain length or pi bonds, causes another, like solubility or melting point, to decrease.
  • Nonpolar Character
    A trait of molecules with long hydrocarbon chains, making them less soluble in polar solvents like water.
  • Lauric Acid
    A fatty acid with a relatively short carbon chain, resulting in a lower melting point compared to longer-chain acids.
  • Palmitic Acid
    A saturated fatty acid with a moderate chain length, exhibiting a higher melting point than shorter-chain acids.
  • Stearic Acid
    A saturated fatty acid with a long chain, notable for its high melting point above 60°C.
  • Oleic Acid
    A monounsaturated fatty acid with one pi bond, causing a significant drop in melting point compared to saturated analogs.
  • Linoleic Acid
    A polyunsaturated fatty acid with two pi bonds, resulting in a melting point below 0°C.
  • Unsaturation
    The presence of one or more pi bonds in a fatty acid, which disrupts packing and lowers melting point.