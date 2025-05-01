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Linear Polymer A macromolecule with repeating units connected in a single continuous chain, often containing multiple chiral centers. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images within a polymer chain. Stereochemistry The study of spatial arrangements of atoms in molecules, crucial for understanding polymer side group orientation. Isotactic A configuration where all side groups are positioned on the same side of the polymer backbone, leading to regularity. Syndiotactic A configuration with side groups alternating predictably from one side to the other along the polymer chain. Atactic A configuration where side groups are arranged randomly along the polymer chain, lacking regularity. Side Group A substituent, often labeled as R, attached to the main chain of a polymer, influencing its stereochemistry. Polymer Chain A sequence of repeating units forming the backbone of a polymer, to which side groups are attached. Polymerization A chemical process that links monomers into polymers, with conditions affecting stereochemical outcomes. Stereoisomer Molecules with the same molecular formula and connectivity but differing in the spatial arrangement of atoms. Crystallinity The degree of structural order in a polymer, influenced by the regularity of side group orientation. Spatial Orientation The three-dimensional arrangement of side groups relative to the polymer backbone, determining tacticity. Tacticity The description of the regularity of side group placement along a polymer chain, impacting physical properties.
Polymer Stereochemistry definitions
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