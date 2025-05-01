Linear Polymer A macromolecule with repeating units connected in a single continuous chain, often containing multiple chiral centers.

Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images within a polymer chain.

Stereochemistry The study of spatial arrangements of atoms in molecules, crucial for understanding polymer side group orientation.

Isotactic A configuration where all side groups are positioned on the same side of the polymer backbone, leading to regularity.

Syndiotactic A configuration with side groups alternating predictably from one side to the other along the polymer chain.

Atactic A configuration where side groups are arranged randomly along the polymer chain, lacking regularity.