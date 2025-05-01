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Polymer Stereochemistry definitions

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  • Linear Polymer
    A macromolecule with repeating units connected in a single continuous chain, often containing multiple chiral centers.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images within a polymer chain.
  • Stereochemistry
    The study of spatial arrangements of atoms in molecules, crucial for understanding polymer side group orientation.
  • Isotactic
    A configuration where all side groups are positioned on the same side of the polymer backbone, leading to regularity.
  • Syndiotactic
    A configuration with side groups alternating predictably from one side to the other along the polymer chain.
  • Atactic
    A configuration where side groups are arranged randomly along the polymer chain, lacking regularity.
  • Side Group
    A substituent, often labeled as R, attached to the main chain of a polymer, influencing its stereochemistry.
  • Polymer Chain
    A sequence of repeating units forming the backbone of a polymer, to which side groups are attached.
  • Polymerization
    A chemical process that links monomers into polymers, with conditions affecting stereochemical outcomes.
  • Stereoisomer
    Molecules with the same molecular formula and connectivity but differing in the spatial arrangement of atoms.
  • Crystallinity
    The degree of structural order in a polymer, influenced by the regularity of side group orientation.
  • Spatial Orientation
    The three-dimensional arrangement of side groups relative to the polymer backbone, determining tacticity.
  • Tacticity
    The description of the regularity of side group placement along a polymer chain, impacting physical properties.