What are the three stereochemical configurations possible in linear polymers? Isotactic, syndiotactic, and atactic are the three stereochemical configurations.

How are the R groups oriented in an isotactic polymer? In isotactic polymers, all R groups are on the same side of the polymer chain.

Describe the arrangement of R groups in a syndiotactic polymer. Syndiotactic polymers have R groups that regularly alternate sides along the polymer chain.

What is the orientation of R groups in an atactic polymer? Atactic polymers have R groups oriented randomly along the polymer chain.

What feature of linear polymers leads to different stereochemical configurations? The presence of numerous chiral centers in linear polymers leads to different stereochemical configurations.

How does the spatial orientation of side groups affect polymer properties? The spatial orientation of side groups influences polymer properties such as crystallinity and physical characteristics.