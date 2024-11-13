Hey, everyone. So in this video, let's talk about polymers and their stereochemistry. Now here, we're going to say that linear polymers possess a large number of chiral centers and that there are 3 types of stereochemical configurations that are possible. Now depending on our spatial orientation of side groups, which we're going to label as r, along the polymer chain, we can have isotactic, syndiotactic, and atactic. Now with isotactic, we're going to say r groups on the same side of the polymer chain.

So here, let's just say all of them would be wedged. So this polymer will be isotactic. Next, we have syndiotactic. So we're going to say our groups regularly alternate sides. Let's say we have wedged then alternates to dashed then wedged again and then dashed.

The pattern is basically it's we can see it and we can predict what the next one's going to be. But then we have atactic, and we're going to say our groups oriented randomly. Let's say this is wedged. This is wedged. But then, hey, we get a dashed.

And then, hey, we go back to wedged. So it's random. Now we're going to say polymerization conditions result in different stereochemistries. So just remember when it comes to these orientations, there are 3 of them here. We have isotactic, syndiotactic, and atactic.