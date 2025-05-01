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Polymers Structure and Properties quiz

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  • What is the effect of increased crystallinity on the density of a polymer?
    Increased crystallinity raises the density of a polymer because the ordered regions pack more closely together.
  • How do amorphous regions differ from crystalline regions in polymers?
    Amorphous regions have disordered polymer chains, while crystalline regions have ordered, linear arrangements.
  • What is a crystallite in the context of polymers?
    A crystallite is a small, ordered region within a polymer that contributes to its overall crystallinity.
  • How does crystallinity affect the rigidity of a polymer?
    Higher crystallinity increases the rigidity of a polymer due to stronger intermolecular interactions in ordered regions.
  • What is the relationship between crystallinity and polymer strength?
    As crystallinity increases, the strength of the polymer also increases.
  • Which type of stereochemistry leads to the highest degree of crystallinity in polymers?
    Isotactic stereochemistry leads to the highest degree of crystallinity.
  • Rank the following in order of decreasing crystallinity: isotactic, syndiotactic, atactic.
    Isotactic > syndiotactic > atactic.
  • What is the glass transition temperature (Tg) in polymers?
    Tg is the temperature above which a polymer transitions from hard to soft and moldable.
  • What happens to a polymer when it is heated above its glass transition temperature (Tg)?
    The polymer becomes soft and moldable above its Tg.
  • What is the crystalline melting temperature (Tm) in polymers?
    Tm is the temperature at which a polymer turns into a viscous liquid.
  • How does increasing crystallinity affect the glass transition temperature (Tg) and melting temperature (Tm)?
    Increasing crystallinity raises both Tg and Tm.
  • Why does higher crystallinity require higher temperatures for phase transitions in polymers?
    Stronger intermolecular bonding in crystalline regions requires more energy (higher temperature) to transition phases.
  • What physical changes occur to a polymer as it is heated from below Tg to above Tm?
    It changes from hard to soft and moldable at Tg, and then to a viscous liquid at Tm.
  • How do intermolecular forces influence polymer crystallinity?
    Stronger intermolecular forces promote higher crystallinity in polymers.
  • Why is understanding crystallinity important for polymer applications?
    Crystallinity determines key properties like density, rigidity, strength, and thermal behavior, which are crucial for polymer use.