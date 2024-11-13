Hey, everyone. So here we're going to take a look at the Polymer structure and properties. And with that, we're going to look at crystallinity. Now we're going to see that crystallinity determines the strength and thermal properties of a polymer. And we're going to say here, though not crystalline structures, polymers possess what we call crystallites.

And they're small regions of crystalline structure, so they're ordered. So if we take a look at this image, we have our crystallites here. We're going to say the higher the degree of crystallinity, then the higher the density will be, the higher the rigidity will be, and the higher the strength will be. Opposed to this is our amorphous regions. We're going to say polymer chains are in disordered arrangements when we talk about the amorphous regions.

So if we take a look here, we have these organized. They look linear to me here, but then there's this mess here. They're not as organized. This is our amorphous region. So just remember, when we're talking about the structure and properties of these polymers, crystallinity is a vital topic to cover when it comes to the overall density, rigidity, as well as strength of a given polymer.