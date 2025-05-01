Mechanism A stepwise sequence explaining how reactants are converted to products, often involving intermediates and electron movement.

Flow Chart A visual decision tool guiding the selection of reaction pathways based on substrate, reagent, and conditions.

Product Prediction The process of determining the outcome of a reaction based on reactants, reagents, and mechanistic understanding.

Substitution A reaction type where one atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group.

Elimination A reaction type where elements are removed from a molecule, typically forming a double or triple bond.

Practice Problem An exercise designed to reinforce understanding by applying concepts to new scenarios without explicit guidance.