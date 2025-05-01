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Cumulative Substitution/Elimination definitions

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  • Mechanism
    A stepwise sequence explaining how reactants are converted to products, often involving intermediates and electron movement.
  • Flow Chart
    A visual decision tool guiding the selection of reaction pathways based on substrate, reagent, and conditions.
  • Product Prediction
    The process of determining the outcome of a reaction based on reactants, reagents, and mechanistic understanding.
  • Substitution
    A reaction type where one atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group.
  • Elimination
    A reaction type where elements are removed from a molecule, typically forming a double or triple bond.
  • Practice Problem
    An exercise designed to reinforce understanding by applying concepts to new scenarios without explicit guidance.
  • Chapter Integration
    The synthesis of multiple concepts from a unit to solve complex, multi-step problems.
  • Reagent
    A substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction or test for the presence of another substance.
  • Substrate
    The molecule upon which a reagent acts during a chemical transformation.
  • Intermediate
    A transient species formed during a reaction pathway, existing between reactants and products.
  • Solidification
    The process of making understanding more robust through repeated application and practice.
  • Pathway Selection
    The strategic choice of a reaction route based on analysis of reactants, reagents, and conditions.
  • Outcome Prediction
    Anticipating the final molecular structure resulting from a given set of reaction conditions.