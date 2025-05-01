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Mechanism A stepwise sequence explaining how reactants are converted to products, often involving intermediates and electron movement. Flow Chart A visual decision tool guiding the selection of reaction pathways based on substrate, reagent, and conditions. Product Prediction The process of determining the outcome of a reaction based on reactants, reagents, and mechanistic understanding. Substitution A reaction type where one atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another atom or group. Elimination A reaction type where elements are removed from a molecule, typically forming a double or triple bond. Practice Problem An exercise designed to reinforce understanding by applying concepts to new scenarios without explicit guidance. Chapter Integration The synthesis of multiple concepts from a unit to solve complex, multi-step problems. Reagent A substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction or test for the presence of another substance. Substrate The molecule upon which a reagent acts during a chemical transformation. Intermediate A transient species formed during a reaction pathway, existing between reactants and products. Solidification The process of making understanding more robust through repeated application and practice. Pathway Selection The strategic choice of a reaction route based on analysis of reactants, reagents, and conditions. Outcome Prediction Anticipating the final molecular structure resulting from a given set of reaction conditions.
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination definitions
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Cumulative Substitution/Elimination
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