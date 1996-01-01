Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

8. Elimination Reactions

Cumulative Substitution/Elimination

Time to test yourself on what we've learned thus far. You are on your own here. We will be predicting mechanisms so keep the flowchart handy. Good luck! 

1

concept

Intro to Substitution/Elimination Problems

clock
38s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Time for some practice questions. Have a game plan ready and take it step by step. I believe in you all! Let's begin.

2
Problem

Predict the mechanism for the following reactions. Provide the full mechanism and draw the final product

Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

Was this helpful ?
0
4
Problem

Was this helpful ?
0
5
Problem

What is the major product for reaction d ?

6
Problem

Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

Was this helpful ?
0

Good job! Way to stick with it. 

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.