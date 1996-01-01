Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Time to test yourself on what we've learned thus far. You are on your own here. We will be predicting mechanisms so keep the flowchart handy. Good luck!
Intro to Substitution/Elimination Problems
Time for some practice questions. Have a game plan ready and take it step by step. I believe in you all! Let's begin.
Predict the mechanism for the following reactions. Provide the full mechanism and draw the final product
What is the major product for reaction d ?
Good job! Way to stick with it.