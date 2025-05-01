What is the purpose of cumulative substitution/elimination problems in this lesson? They integrate knowledge of four mechanisms and require students to use a flow chart to determine the mechanism and predict products.

How are students expected to identify the mechanism for each problem? Students must use the flow chart to determine the mechanism without being told directly.

What should students do if they are weak on understanding the four mechanisms? They should review the mechanisms before attempting the cumulative problems.

What is the 'big daddy flow chart' used for in these problems? It helps students decide which mechanism applies to each reaction.

What is required after determining the mechanism for a reaction? Students must predict all the products of the reaction.

Why is extensive practice emphasized in this session? It helps students solidify their understanding of the chapter.