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What is the purpose of cumulative substitution/elimination problems in this lesson? They integrate knowledge of four mechanisms and require students to use a flow chart to determine the mechanism and predict products. How are students expected to identify the mechanism for each problem? Students must use the flow chart to determine the mechanism without being told directly. What should students do if they are weak on understanding the four mechanisms? They should review the mechanisms before attempting the cumulative problems. What is the 'big daddy flow chart' used for in these problems? It helps students decide which mechanism applies to each reaction. What is required after determining the mechanism for a reaction? Students must predict all the products of the reaction. Why is extensive practice emphasized in this session? It helps students solidify their understanding of the chapter. How many mechanisms are integrated in these cumulative problems? Four mechanisms are integrated. What skill is being tested by not specifying the mechanism in each problem? The ability to independently identify the correct mechanism using the flow chart. What is the main challenge presented in these cumulative problems? Students must both identify the mechanism and predict the products without guidance. What is the expected outcome for students after completing these cumulative problems? Students will have a stronger grasp of the chapter's concepts and mechanisms. What should students know about the mechanisms to succeed in these problems? They should understand what each mechanism does and how to apply it. What is the first step when approaching a cumulative substitution/elimination problem? Use the flow chart to determine which mechanism applies. What does the instructor not provide in these cumulative problems? The instructor does not specify the mechanism for each problem. What is the benefit of practicing cumulative problems according to the instructor? It helps students solidify their understanding through extensive practice. What is the focus of the session based on the transcript? The session focuses on integrating and applying knowledge of four mechanisms using a flow chart.
Cumulative Substitution/Elimination quiz
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