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Primary Structure Linear sequence of amino acids in a protein, determining its unique characteristics and function. Amino Acid Organic molecule serving as the building block of proteins, each with a central carbon, amino group, and carboxyl group. Peptide Bond Covalent linkage joining amino acids, formed between the amino group of one and the carboxyl group of another. N Terminus End of a protein or peptide chain featuring a free amino group, marking the starting point of the sequence. C Terminus End of a protein or peptide chain with a free carboxyl group, indicating the sequence's conclusion. Residue Individual amino acid unit within a polypeptide chain, remaining after peptide bond formation. Peptide Backbone Repeating N-C-C sequence forming the structural framework of a protein chain. Protein Sequence Order of amino acids in a polypeptide, read from the N terminus to the C terminus. Polypeptide Chain of multiple amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the basis of protein structure. Carboxyl Group Functional group (-COOH) present at the C terminus, contributing to peptide bond formation. Amino Group Functional group (-NH2) present at the N terminus, initiating the protein sequence. Sequence Specific linear arrangement of amino acids, crucial for protein identity and function. Protein Function Biological role determined by the unique order of amino acids in the primary structure.
Primary Protein Structure definitions
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