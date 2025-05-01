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Primary Protein Structure definitions

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  • Primary Structure
    Linear sequence of amino acids in a protein, determining its unique characteristics and function.
  • Amino Acid
    Organic molecule serving as the building block of proteins, each with a central carbon, amino group, and carboxyl group.
  • Peptide Bond
    Covalent linkage joining amino acids, formed between the amino group of one and the carboxyl group of another.
  • N Terminus
    End of a protein or peptide chain featuring a free amino group, marking the starting point of the sequence.
  • C Terminus
    End of a protein or peptide chain with a free carboxyl group, indicating the sequence's conclusion.
  • Residue
    Individual amino acid unit within a polypeptide chain, remaining after peptide bond formation.
  • Peptide Backbone
    Repeating N-C-C sequence forming the structural framework of a protein chain.
  • Protein Sequence
    Order of amino acids in a polypeptide, read from the N terminus to the C terminus.
  • Polypeptide
    Chain of multiple amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the basis of protein structure.
  • Carboxyl Group
    Functional group (-COOH) present at the C terminus, contributing to peptide bond formation.
  • Amino Group
    Functional group (-NH2) present at the N terminus, initiating the protein sequence.
  • Sequence
    Specific linear arrangement of amino acids, crucial for protein identity and function.
  • Protein Function
    Biological role determined by the unique order of amino acids in the primary structure.