Primary Structure Linear sequence of amino acids in a protein, determining its unique characteristics and function.

Amino Acid Organic molecule serving as the building block of proteins, each with a central carbon, amino group, and carboxyl group.

Peptide Bond Covalent linkage joining amino acids, formed between the amino group of one and the carboxyl group of another.

N Terminus End of a protein or peptide chain featuring a free amino group, marking the starting point of the sequence.

C Terminus End of a protein or peptide chain with a free carboxyl group, indicating the sequence's conclusion.

Residue Individual amino acid unit within a polypeptide chain, remaining after peptide bond formation.