In this video, we're going to take a look at the primary structure of a protein. Now we're going to say that the primary structure of a protein is the sequence of amino acids attached through peptide bonds. Now the structure is represented from the N-terminus end to the C-terminus end. If we take a look here at this sequence of amino acids, we see that on the left side, this is our N-terminus end, which is why we're pointing towards the amino group. And then on the right side, this is the C-terminus end and we're pointing towards this carbonyl, which was once part of a carboxyl group.

You'll notice that we have these squiggly lines. Remember, that just means that this amino acid is connected to other things. All we're doing is focusing on this segment of the sequence of amino acids. The same thing could be said here for this squiggly line. It's connected to something else.

We don't know what it is. We're just focused on this portion. Now, we're saying that we're dividing each one of these amino acids or residues with these dotted red lines. So we can see in this image we have, let's see. We, if we're ignoring these ends, we're gonna say we see 1, 2, 3, 4 of these different peptide bonds.

We see 4 peptide bonds if we're ignoring the ones on the end. We're gonna see that we have 5 residues. We're showing that there are 5 residues by showing that we have our 1 group, our 2, our 3, our 4, and our 5. Now, we're gonna say that the repeating N-C-C sequence forms the peptides' backbone. So, if you can see, we have NCC, NCC, NCC.

This is forming the backbone of our peptide. Now we're gonna say here, the backbone might either we're gonna see coil or bend to form our next level of protein structures. For now, we just need to remember that the primary structure of a protein is just a sequence of its amino acids connected through peptide bonds.