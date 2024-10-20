Proteins and Amino Acids quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What types of proteins are radioactively labeled in this pulse-chase experiment? In a pulse-chase experiment, newly synthesized proteins are radioactively labeled.

How many calories per gram are in protein? There are 4 calories per gram in protein.

What are the most likely consequences of a protein having an incorrect amino acid sequence? An incorrect amino acid sequence can lead to improper folding, loss of function, or degradation of the protein.

Which of the following macromolecules is made up of amino acids? A) Carbohydrates B) Lipids C) Proteins D) Nucleic acids C) Proteins

Which of the following is the smallest? A) Amino acids B) Peptides C) Polypeptides D) Proteins A) Amino acids

Which of the following codes for a protein? A) DNA B) RNA C) Codon D) All of the above D) All of the above

Which part of the chemical structure differentiates one amino acid from another? The R group, or side chain, differentiates one amino acid from another.

Which is a monomer of a protein? An amino acid is a monomer of a protein.

Pepsin breaks down what? Pepsin breaks down proteins into smaller peptides.

How did Hershey and Chase use radioactivity to draw a conclusion about proteins and DNA? Hershey and Chase used radioactively labeled sulfur and phosphorus to demonstrate that DNA, not protein, is the genetic material.

Which of the following is not a major function of protein? A) Energy storage B) Enzyme catalysis C) Structural support D) Transport A) Energy storage

What missense mutation is least likely to affect protein function? A missense mutation that results in a similar amino acid substitution (conservative substitution) is least likely to affect protein function.

Which of the following dipeptides will form from this mRNA? The specific dipeptide formed depends on the mRNA sequence provided.

Amino acids are attached to their tRNA molecules by which of the following? Aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases attach amino acids to their tRNA molecules.

Which part of an amino acid gives it its unique properties? The R group, or side chain, gives an amino acid its unique properties.

What part of an amino acid is different between the 20 different amino acids? The R group, or side chain, is different between the 20 different amino acids.

How many nucleotides are needed to code for an amino acid? Three nucleotides are needed to code for an amino acid.

Which of the following amino acids is coded by only one codon? A) Methionine B) Tryptophan C) Serine D) Glycine A) Methionine

Which of the following is unique to each amino acid? The R group, or side chain, is unique to each amino acid.

What is the name of the bond that joins amino acids? The bond that joins amino acids is called a peptide bond.

What is the first amino acid in proteins? The first amino acid in proteins is typically methionine, coded by the start codon AUG.

Which of these proteins functions to store or transport iron? Ferritin functions to store iron, while transferrin transports iron.

Which of the following is not found on the central carbon of every amino acid? A) Amino group B) Carboxyl group C) Hydrogen atom D) Phosphate group D) Phosphate group

Proteins are composed of various combinations of usually how many different amino acids? Proteins are composed of various combinations of 20 different amino acids.

Why do some kinds of point mutations generally result in greater changes in proteins than others? Some point mutations result in greater changes because they alter the amino acid sequence, potentially affecting protein structure and function.

Which statement best describes how amino acids become polymers? Amino acids become polymers by forming peptide bonds through dehydration synthesis.

Is tRNA #1 carrying the correct amino acid for its codon? The correctness of tRNA #1 carrying the correct amino acid depends on the specific codon it is matched with.

Which statement concerning proteins is not correct? A) They are made of amino acids B) They can function as enzymes C) They are not involved in cell signaling D) They can be structural components C) They are not involved in cell signaling

What is the name of the bond that is created when two amino acids join? The bond created when two amino acids join is called a peptide bond.

What effect would a mutation have on a protein if the DNA codon sequence GTT changes to GTC? If GTT changes to GTC, there may be no effect on the protein if both codons code for the same amino acid due to the redundancy of the genetic code.

Why are proteins considered polymers but not lipids? Proteins are considered polymers because they are made of repeating units of amino acids, whereas lipids are not composed of repeating monomeric units.

How many nucleotides are needed to specify three amino acids? Nine nucleotides are needed to specify three amino acids.

Which type of chemical modification of a protein has the widest variety of activities? Phosphorylation has the widest variety of activities as a chemical modification of proteins.

How many nucleotides equals 1 amino acid? Three nucleotides equal 1 amino acid.

There are how many different kinds of amino acids? There are 20 different kinds of amino acids commonly found in proteins.

What codon determines the amino acid? The mRNA codon determines the amino acid.

How many different codons code for amino acids? There are 61 different codons that code for amino acids.

Each codon codes for how many amino acids? Each codon codes for one amino acid.

Which molecule is formed when the protein ferredoxin transfers electrons to an electron carrier? NADPH is formed when ferredoxin transfers electrons to an electron carrier.