Proteins and Amino Acids quiz #4 Flashcards

Proteins and Amino Acids quiz #4
- In amino acid breakdown, what is the primary waste product?In amino acid breakdown, the primary waste product is urea.
- The bonding of two amino acid molecules to form a larger molecule requires which of the following? A) Hydrolysis B) Dehydration synthesis C) Oxidation D) ReductionB) Dehydration synthesis
- What are the proteins that speed up chemical reactions?Enzymes are the proteins that speed up chemical reactions.
- How many amino acids does each codon code for?Each codon codes for one amino acid.
- Where does the greatest variability among codons specifying the same amino acid occur?The greatest variability among codons specifying the same amino acid occurs at the third position, known as the wobble position.