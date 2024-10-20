Proteins and Amino Acids quiz #4 Flashcards

In amino acid breakdown, the primary waste product is urea.

In amino acid breakdown, what is the primary waste product?

The bonding of two amino acid molecules to form a larger molecule requires which of the following? A) Hydrolysis B) Dehydration synthesis C) Oxidation D) Reduction

Enzymes are the proteins that speed up chemical reactions.

What are the proteins that speed up chemical reactions?

Each codon codes for one amino acid.

How many amino acids does each codon code for?

Where does the greatest variability among codons specifying the same amino acid occur?

The greatest variability among codons specifying the same amino acid occurs at the third position, known as the wobble position.