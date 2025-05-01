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Pyruvate A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose during glycolysis, serving as a key metabolic intermediate. Glycolysis A metabolic pathway that breaks down glucose into two molecules of a three-carbon compound, yielding energy. Acetyl CoA A two-carbon molecule formed from pyruvate, entering the Citric Acid Cycle for further energy extraction. Pyruvate Dehydrogenase A multi-enzyme complex that catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to Acetyl CoA in the presence of oxygen. NAD+ An electron carrier molecule reduced to NADH during pyruvate oxidation, crucial for cellular energy transfer. NADH A high-energy electron carrier produced during pyruvate oxidation, feeding electrons into the Electron Transport Chain. Citric Acid Cycle A series of enzyme-driven reactions that further oxidize Acetyl CoA, generating electron carriers for ATP production. Electron Transport Chain A sequence of protein complexes that use electrons from NADH and FADH2 to generate a proton gradient for ATP synthesis. Oxidative Phosphorylation A process coupling electron transport to ATP synthesis, powered by the proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane. Fermentation An anaerobic pathway where pyruvate is converted to other products, allowing glycolysis to continue without oxygen. Aerobic Respiration A metabolic process using oxygen to fully oxidize substrates, maximizing ATP yield from glucose. Anaerobic Respiration A metabolic pathway that generates energy from glucose without oxygen, often resulting in fermentation. Carbohydrates Macromolecules hydrolyzed to glucose, serving as the primary fuel for glycolysis and subsequent energy pathways. Acetyl Group A two-carbon fragment transferred to CoA during pyruvate oxidation, forming Acetyl CoA. FADH2 An electron carrier generated in the Citric Acid Cycle, contributing electrons to the Electron Transport Chain.
Pyruvate Oxidation (Simplified) definitions
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