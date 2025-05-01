Pyruvate A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose during glycolysis, serving as a key metabolic intermediate.

Glycolysis A metabolic pathway that breaks down glucose into two molecules of a three-carbon compound, yielding energy.

Acetyl CoA A two-carbon molecule formed from pyruvate, entering the Citric Acid Cycle for further energy extraction.

Pyruvate Dehydrogenase A multi-enzyme complex that catalyzes the conversion of pyruvate to Acetyl CoA in the presence of oxygen.

NAD+ An electron carrier molecule reduced to NADH during pyruvate oxidation, crucial for cellular energy transfer.

NADH A high-energy electron carrier produced during pyruvate oxidation, feeding electrons into the Electron Transport Chain.