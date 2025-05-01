Quaternary Structure Highest protein complexity, formed by interactions among side chains of multiple polypeptide subunits.

Subunit Individual polypeptide chain with its own tertiary structure, contributing to a larger protein complex.

Multimeric Protein Functional protein composed of two or more subunits, often classified by the number of subunits present.

Dimer Protein complex consisting of exactly two subunits interacting to form a functional unit.

Trimer Protein assembly made up of three subunits, each contributing to the overall structure.

Tetramer Protein structure composed of four subunits, often seen in biologically important molecules.