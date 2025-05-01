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Quaternary Protein Structure definitions

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  • Quaternary Structure
    Highest protein complexity, formed by interactions among side chains of multiple polypeptide subunits.
  • Subunit
    Individual polypeptide chain with its own tertiary structure, contributing to a larger protein complex.
  • Multimeric Protein
    Functional protein composed of two or more subunits, often classified by the number of subunits present.
  • Dimer
    Protein complex consisting of exactly two subunits interacting to form a functional unit.
  • Trimer
    Protein assembly made up of three subunits, each contributing to the overall structure.
  • Tetramer
    Protein structure composed of four subunits, often seen in biologically important molecules.
  • Tertiary Structure
    Three-dimensional folding of a single polypeptide chain, stabilized by side chain interactions.
  • Hydrophobic Interaction
    Nonpolar side chains clustering together within a protein, driving folding and stability.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    Attractive force between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, stabilizing protein structure.
  • Prosthetic Group
    Non-amino acid component permanently attached to a protein, essential for its biological function.
  • Heme Group
    Iron-containing prosthetic group found in hemoglobin, crucial for oxygen transport in cells.
  • Primary Structure
    Linear sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide, linked by peptide bonds.
  • Secondary Structure
    Regular folding patterns within a polypeptide, such as alpha helices and beta pleated sheets.
  • Alpha Helix
    Coiled secondary structure stabilized by hydrogen bonds within a single polypeptide chain.
  • Beta Pleated Sheet
    Sheet-like secondary structure formed by hydrogen bonds between different segments of a polypeptide.