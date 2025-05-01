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Quaternary Structure Highest protein complexity, formed by interactions among side chains of multiple polypeptide subunits. Subunit Individual polypeptide chain with its own tertiary structure, contributing to a larger protein complex. Multimeric Protein Functional protein composed of two or more subunits, often classified by the number of subunits present. Dimer Protein complex consisting of exactly two subunits interacting to form a functional unit. Trimer Protein assembly made up of three subunits, each contributing to the overall structure. Tetramer Protein structure composed of four subunits, often seen in biologically important molecules. Tertiary Structure Three-dimensional folding of a single polypeptide chain, stabilized by side chain interactions. Hydrophobic Interaction Nonpolar side chains clustering together within a protein, driving folding and stability. Hydrogen Bonding Attractive force between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom, stabilizing protein structure. Prosthetic Group Non-amino acid component permanently attached to a protein, essential for its biological function. Heme Group Iron-containing prosthetic group found in hemoglobin, crucial for oxygen transport in cells. Primary Structure Linear sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide, linked by peptide bonds. Secondary Structure Regular folding patterns within a polypeptide, such as alpha helices and beta pleated sheets. Alpha Helix Coiled secondary structure stabilized by hydrogen bonds within a single polypeptide chain. Beta Pleated Sheet Sheet-like secondary structure formed by hydrogen bonds between different segments of a polypeptide.
Quaternary Protein Structure definitions
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