Now, the quaternary structure of a protein is its highest level of complexity. We're going to say it results from the interaction between our side chains of two or more subunits. Now, what exactly is a subunit? Well, a subunit is an individual polypeptide chain possessing a tertiary structure. So that means that it comes with all the types of interactions that are normal for a tertiary structure, such as hydrophobic, hydrophilic, hydrogen bonding.

All these different types of interactions that we see within a tertiary structure would carry over to a quaternary structure. Now, here we also have what's called a multimeric protein. This is a fully functional protein that possesses multiple subunits. Now, with a multimeric protein, we can have terms such as dimer, trimer, and tetramer. Dimer means that we have two subunits together, trimer means we have three subunits, and tetramer means we have four subunits.

Here, we've done a huge journey from our primary structure all the way now to our quaternary structure. Remember, our primary structure has a sequence of amino acids connected to each other through peptide bonds. It then translates into two repeating patterns which create our secondary structures. So, we have our alpha helix and our beta pleated sheets. These happen on the same chain.

So different portions of the chain can create alpha helices or beta pleated sheets. From there, we get to tertiary structures where hydrophobic interactions kind of cause the chain to fold in on itself, creating even further interactions. So here, we'd have our folded peptide. Now, if enough of these start coming together, we can have dimers, trimers, and tetramers. In this example here, we have one, two, three, four subunits interacting with one another coming together to help give us our quaternary structure.

In this case, we'd say that this is a functional protein. Now, you might also notice that within this image, we have these little spheres which we did not have in our tertiary structure. With quaternary structures, sometimes we also have the addition of what's called a prosthetic group. This is basically a non-amino acid component that forms a part of the quaternary structure of a protein. Right?

So, here in this image, we have our four subunits and in addition to this, we have four prosthetic groups. Together, this helps to make a functional protein. Just for reference, this is an example of hemoglobin, a very popular quaterary structure for a protein. And those prosthetic groups are heme groups, which help to carry iron. Remember, this helps us carry iron within our cells in order to help us basically maintain our metabolism and keep us going as human beings.

Alright. So remember, we talk about going from primary all the way to quaternary. It becomes more and more complex. And this is what we're seeing when it comes to this image.