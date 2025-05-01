Fischer Projection A two-dimensional representation of molecules showing chiral centers with horizontal and vertical lines indicating bonds.

Chirality A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, often due to a central atom with four different groups.

Chiral Center An atom, typically carbon, bonded to four distinct groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images.

Absolute Configuration The precise spatial arrangement of groups around a chiral center, designated as R or S.

Priority Group A ranking assigned to substituents around a chiral center based on atomic number for configuration determination.

Vertical Position Placement of a group along the up or down axis in a Fischer projection, affecting direct configuration assignment.