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R and S of Fischer Projections definitions

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  • Fischer Projection
    A two-dimensional representation of molecules showing chiral centers with horizontal and vertical lines indicating bonds.
  • Chirality
    A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, often due to a central atom with four different groups.
  • Chiral Center
    An atom, typically carbon, bonded to four distinct groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images.
  • Absolute Configuration
    The precise spatial arrangement of groups around a chiral center, designated as R or S.
  • Priority Group
    A ranking assigned to substituents around a chiral center based on atomic number for configuration determination.
  • Vertical Position
    Placement of a group along the up or down axis in a Fischer projection, affecting direct configuration assignment.
  • Horizontal Position
    Placement of a group along the left or right axis in a Fischer projection, requiring configuration flipping.
  • Lowest Priority Group
    The substituent ranked fourth in priority, whose position dictates whether configuration is read directly or flipped.
  • Configuration Flipping
    The process of assigning the opposite R/S designation when the lowest priority group is horizontal.
  • Sequence Rule
    A guideline for assigning priorities to groups around a chiral center, typically following atomic number.
  • Bond-Line Structure
    A molecular drawing style using lines for bonds and vertices for carbons, often converted from Fischer projections.
  • Multiple Chiral Centers
    A situation in a molecule where more than one atom serves as a chiral center, increasing stereochemical complexity.
  • Shortcut Method
    A streamlined approach for determining R and S configurations directly from Fischer projections without conversion.