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Fischer Projection A two-dimensional representation of molecules showing chiral centers with horizontal and vertical lines indicating bonds. Chirality A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, often due to a central atom with four different groups. Chiral Center An atom, typically carbon, bonded to four distinct groups, creating non-superimposable mirror images. Absolute Configuration The precise spatial arrangement of groups around a chiral center, designated as R or S. Priority Group A ranking assigned to substituents around a chiral center based on atomic number for configuration determination. Vertical Position Placement of a group along the up or down axis in a Fischer projection, affecting direct configuration assignment. Horizontal Position Placement of a group along the left or right axis in a Fischer projection, requiring configuration flipping. Lowest Priority Group The substituent ranked fourth in priority, whose position dictates whether configuration is read directly or flipped. Configuration Flipping The process of assigning the opposite R/S designation when the lowest priority group is horizontal. Sequence Rule A guideline for assigning priorities to groups around a chiral center, typically following atomic number. Bond-Line Structure A molecular drawing style using lines for bonds and vertices for carbons, often converted from Fischer projections. Multiple Chiral Centers A situation in a molecule where more than one atom serves as a chiral center, increasing stereochemical complexity. Shortcut Method A streamlined approach for determining R and S configurations directly from Fischer projections without conversion.
R and S of Fischer Projections definitions
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