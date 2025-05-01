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What is the shortcut for determining R and S configurations in Fischer projections? Identify the location of the lowest priority group (4); if it's vertical, use the drawn sequence, if horizontal, flip the configuration. How do you determine the lowest priority group in a Fischer projection? The lowest priority group is always labeled as '4' in the sequence of priorities. What should you do if the lowest priority group (4) is vertical in a Fischer projection? The chirality is determined directly from the sequence 1 to 3 as it appears. What should you do if the lowest priority group (4) is horizontal in a Fischer projection? The chirality is the opposite of what it appears; you must flip the configuration. Why is this shortcut method beneficial for large Fischer projections? It allows for quick determination of R and S configurations without converting to bond-line structures. Do you need to swap groups when using this shortcut for Fischer projections? No, you never swap groups; you only flip the chirality if group 4 is horizontal. What is the first step in using the shortcut for R and S determination in Fischer projections? Identify whether the lowest priority group (4) is vertical or horizontal. How do you assign R or S if the sequence 1 to 3 goes clockwise and group 4 is vertical? Assign the configuration as it appears; clockwise means R. How do you assign R or S if the sequence 1 to 3 goes counterclockwise and group 4 is vertical? Assign the configuration as it appears; counterclockwise means S. What happens to the configuration if group 4 is horizontal and the sequence 1 to 3 is clockwise? You flip the configuration; clockwise would become S instead of R. What happens to the configuration if group 4 is horizontal and the sequence 1 to 3 is counterclockwise? You flip the configuration; counterclockwise would become R instead of S. Is converting Fischer projections to bond-line structures necessary with this shortcut? No, the shortcut eliminates the need to convert to bond-line structures. What is the main advantage of this shortcut for students? It simplifies and speeds up the process of determining absolute configurations. What should you do after determining the location of group 4 in a Fischer projection? Draw the sequence from 1 to 3 and assign R or S based on the shortcut rules. What is the call to action for students after learning this shortcut? Practice determining R and S configurations using this method on given Fischer projections.
R and S of Fischer Projections quiz
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