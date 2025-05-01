What is the shortcut for determining R and S configurations in Fischer projections? Identify the location of the lowest priority group (4); if it's vertical, use the drawn sequence, if horizontal, flip the configuration.

How do you determine the lowest priority group in a Fischer projection? The lowest priority group is always labeled as '4' in the sequence of priorities.

What should you do if the lowest priority group (4) is vertical in a Fischer projection? The chirality is determined directly from the sequence 1 to 3 as it appears.

What should you do if the lowest priority group (4) is horizontal in a Fischer projection? The chirality is the opposite of what it appears; you must flip the configuration.

Why is this shortcut method beneficial for large Fischer projections? It allows for quick determination of R and S configurations without converting to bond-line structures.

Do you need to swap groups when using this shortcut for Fischer projections? No, you never swap groups; you only flip the chirality if group 4 is horizontal.