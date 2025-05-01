What initiates radical polymerization of alkenes? Radical polymerization is initiated by radical initiators like peroxides under heat or UV light.

What is the generic formula for a peroxide used as a radical initiator? The generic formula for a peroxide is ROOR, where R can be hydrogen or a carbon group.

What is the first step in the radical polymerization mechanism? The first step is initiation, where the initiator undergoes homolytic cleavage to form radicals.

How are radicals formed during the initiation step? Radicals are formed when the peroxide initiator undergoes homolytic cleavage, splitting the bond equally so each fragment gets one electron.

What happens during the propagation step of radical polymerization? During propagation, the monomer radical reacts with another monomer molecule via head-to-tail addition, growing the polymer chain.

Where does the polymer chain grow during propagation? The polymer chain grows at the propagating site, which is the location of the active radical.