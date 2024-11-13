Hey, everyone. So, in our continued discussion of radical polymerization, we now take a look at branching during chain growth. Here, we're going to say that radical polymerization always produces branched polymers. We're going to say branching occurs due to a chain transfer reaction. Now, when we say chain transfer, if we look on the right, that's just the change in the active site during radical polymerization.
Now, here we can look at it as an intramolecular process or an intermolecular process. In the intramolecular process, this results in short branches. And we're going to say here that our hydrogen abstraction occurs at the fifth carbon from the propagation site. So if we take a look here, we have here an example of intramolecular which happens within the same molecule. We're going to say here that this electron comes out here.
This one here follows it up, so they connect together. And then we can say here that this one sits right here. Now we see that this is called backbiting as a term. And what effect will this have? Well, we're going to say here as a result of this backbiting, we would get this CH2CH2CH2, and then this gained a hydrogen so it becomes a CH3.
And then there's this one electron right here. This electron that moved and sat on top of this carbon. We can say here this chain that's created has short branches. So, you have these short branching groups off the main polymer chain. Now, in intermolecular, so between molecules, this is going to result in long branches.
So we take a look here. We now have two different molecules interacting with each other. Here we can say that this one comes here. This electron from hydrogen meets it. And this electron here sits right on this carbon.
So what effect will that have? So here we're going to say that this carbon gained an H, so here it is right here. And then we're going to say that this is going to have a one electron here. And then we're still connected to the rest of this. So CH2, CH2, and then it's connected to some larger thing.
This is going to create our long branches. So we have our long branches here. Now here we're going to say branching affects the physical properties of the polymer itself. So just remember, when we're talking about our chain growth here, we're going to have to deal with branching. The branching could be intramolecular, which is within the same molecule, which creates short branches, or it could be intermolecular between two different molecules, and this will create long branches.