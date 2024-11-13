Problem Transcript Hey, everyone. So in this practice question, it says, write a mechanism for the peroxide catalyzed radical polymerization of vinyl acetate. Alright. So vinyl acetate. Vinyl just means we have an alkene and then acetate would be this portion here. So this is what vinyl acetate resembles. Now here, we're going to do the mechanism. So remember, we're starting out with initiation as our first step. So we have our peroxide interacting with either UV light or heat. We'd have homolytic cleavage where this bond breaks evenly between the two to give us our 2 radicals. Now this radical could then react with a mole of this vinyl acetate. If we do it like this, we can say that it decides to come here. One of the electrons decides to come here, and this one comes here. And that'll give us here initially this. We'd have RO attached to our CH2, which is connected to this CH, which is a radical, connected to the rest of this. Alright. So we have this structure here, then that can react with another mole of this. So this comes out here, this meets up with it, and this comes here. And we're gonna continue this. So if we come over here now, so this CH connects now to this CH2, which connects to this CH. And here I'm just gonna orient this stuff up here just so it's easier to track. Okay. And then this becomes a radical. Now if we want to do a termination, we could do different things. Here, I could bring another copy of this so that they can interact and our 2 radicals become 1. So if we have the same exact compound CH CH2 and then OR, This can interact. This can interact. What we get at the end is just this long structure. And here, we're just gonna say disconnected. And this is the connection they have to each other. Giving us this final polymer at the end. Show more