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Radical Stability definitions

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  • Radical
    A species with a single unpaired electron in a partially filled orbital, making it highly reactive and electron deficient.
  • Electron Deficiency
    A condition where an atom or molecule lacks a full complement of electrons, leading to high reactivity.
  • Partially Filled Orbital
    An atomic or molecular orbital containing only one electron, contributing to instability in radicals.
  • Hyperconjugation
    An effect where adjacent alkyl groups donate electron density, stabilizing electron-deficient centers like radicals.
  • R Group
    An alkyl substituent attached to a molecule, whose presence increases radical stability via hyperconjugation.
  • Tertiary Radical
    A radical center bonded to three alkyl groups, offering significant but not maximal stability among radicals.
  • Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon species with an empty orbital, used as a comparison for radical stability trends.
  • Allylic Radical
    A radical adjacent to a double bond, stabilized by resonance that delocalizes the unpaired electron.
  • Benzylic Radical
    A radical next to a benzene ring, highly stabilized by resonance with the aromatic system.
  • Resonance
    A phenomenon where electron deficiency is spread over multiple atoms, greatly enhancing radical stability.
  • Resonance Structure
    A different Lewis representation showing alternative electron arrangements, used to depict delocalization in radicals.
  • Delocalization
    The spreading of electron density over several atoms, reducing instability in electron-deficient species.
  • Stability Trend
    The observed order of radical stability, with allylic and benzylic types being most stable due to resonance.
  • Pauli Exclusion Principle
    A rule stating that an orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons with opposite spins, relevant to radical structure.