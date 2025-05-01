Radical A species with a single unpaired electron in a partially filled orbital, making it highly reactive and electron deficient.

Electron Deficiency A condition where an atom or molecule lacks a full complement of electrons, leading to high reactivity.

Partially Filled Orbital An atomic or molecular orbital containing only one electron, contributing to instability in radicals.

Hyperconjugation An effect where adjacent alkyl groups donate electron density, stabilizing electron-deficient centers like radicals.

R Group An alkyl substituent attached to a molecule, whose presence increases radical stability via hyperconjugation.

Tertiary Radical A radical center bonded to three alkyl groups, offering significant but not maximal stability among radicals.