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Radical A species with a single unpaired electron in a partially filled orbital, making it highly reactive and electron deficient. Electron Deficiency A condition where an atom or molecule lacks a full complement of electrons, leading to high reactivity. Partially Filled Orbital An atomic or molecular orbital containing only one electron, contributing to instability in radicals. Hyperconjugation An effect where adjacent alkyl groups donate electron density, stabilizing electron-deficient centers like radicals. R Group An alkyl substituent attached to a molecule, whose presence increases radical stability via hyperconjugation. Tertiary Radical A radical center bonded to three alkyl groups, offering significant but not maximal stability among radicals. Carbocation A positively charged carbon species with an empty orbital, used as a comparison for radical stability trends. Allylic Radical A radical adjacent to a double bond, stabilized by resonance that delocalizes the unpaired electron. Benzylic Radical A radical next to a benzene ring, highly stabilized by resonance with the aromatic system. Resonance A phenomenon where electron deficiency is spread over multiple atoms, greatly enhancing radical stability. Resonance Structure A different Lewis representation showing alternative electron arrangements, used to depict delocalization in radicals. Delocalization The spreading of electron density over several atoms, reducing instability in electron-deficient species. Stability Trend The observed order of radical stability, with allylic and benzylic types being most stable due to resonance. Pauli Exclusion Principle A rule stating that an orbital can hold a maximum of two electrons with opposite spins, relevant to radical structure.
Radical Stability definitions
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