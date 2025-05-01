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Intramolecular Reaction A process where reacting groups within a single molecule interact, leading to higher reaction rates due to increased collision probability. Intermolecular Reaction A process involving interactions between separate molecules, typically resulting in slower reaction rates. Rate Constant A proportionality factor (k) in the rate equation, influenced by activation energy, temperature, and molecular collisions. Activation Energy The minimum energy required for reactants to successfully transform into products during a chemical reaction. Frequency Factor A component (A) in the Arrhenius equation, representing the product of collision frequency and orientation factor. Collision Frequency The number of times reactant molecules encounter each other per second, impacting the likelihood of reaction. Orientation Factor A measure of how favorably molecules are aligned during collisions, affecting the probability of a successful reaction. Relative Rate A comparison of reaction speeds under different conditions, highlighting the influence of molecular structure and environment. Ring Formation The creation of cyclic structures, especially 5 or 6-membered rings, which significantly accelerates reaction rates. Temperature A variable that, when increased by 10 Kelvin, can approximately double the rate of a chemical reaction. Gas Constant A physical constant (R) used in kinetic equations, relating energy scale to temperature and amount of substance. Kelvin The SI unit for temperature, crucial for expressing thermal energy in reaction rate calculations. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond that restricts rotation, locking groups in place and enhancing orientation for reactions. Chain Length The number of atoms in a molecular backbone, which can alter the rate and outcome of intramolecular reactions. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs from a molecule during a reaction, influencing the reaction's mechanism and rate.
Rates of Intramolecular Reactions definitions
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