Intramolecular Reaction A process where reacting groups within a single molecule interact, leading to higher reaction rates due to increased collision probability.

Intermolecular Reaction A process involving interactions between separate molecules, typically resulting in slower reaction rates.

Rate Constant A proportionality factor (k) in the rate equation, influenced by activation energy, temperature, and molecular collisions.

Activation Energy The minimum energy required for reactants to successfully transform into products during a chemical reaction.

Frequency Factor A component (A) in the Arrhenius equation, representing the product of collision frequency and orientation factor.

Collision Frequency The number of times reactant molecules encounter each other per second, impacting the likelihood of reaction.