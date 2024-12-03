In this feeder, we're going to compare intramolecular reactions to intermolecular reactions. Here we recall that intramolecular reactions that form 5 and 6 membered rings are faster than intermolecular reactions. We're going to say the presence of both reacting groups within the same molecule increases the probability of collision which, remember, is variable z. We're going to say molecules with reacting groups locked in the proper orientation, so ρ, react at very high rates. Now, here, we're going to take a look at some reactions.

These reactions and the relative rates of reaction connected to them are specific here. If I were to change the length of the chain, if I had changed what x is, then the relative rate values would change. Okay? So these numbers are unique to these reactions. Now here, notice we have x.

In this case, x is specifically this. X could be another group in another example that would change my relative rates. Alright. So for the first one, we have two different molecules interacting with each other. We know that this would come here kicking this carbonyl group up, the pi bond up to oxygen, but then coming back down kicking out the halogen.

I'm skipping that middle step to show how we make this with the x jettisoned. Now the contributing factor here, there is none. And we're going to say the relative rate because there's no contributing factor is just 1. By now, let's look and see how this number changes. So if we take a look here, we have now it all happening on the same chain so we're dealing with intramolecular reactions now.

Same thing effect would happen. This eventually gets kicked out closing in to give us this. We created a 5-membered ring which is faster than an intermolecular reaction so we know that our relative rate should be greater than 1. Now, here, we would say that the way this is set up is that this reacting oxygen and this halogen that's or this group that's leaving, this x group that's leaving, they're oriented on the same side with each other which is good. Because it's on the same chain, we say the contributing factor is z, our collision frequency factor here.

And we're going to say that collisions are greater because all happening on the same molecule. There is no pi bond here so there is free rotation. So these two groups are not locked in the position that we show here. But because it's happening on the same molecule we see that the rate will jump up. The rate now becomes 2.2×105.

So that's a huge difference in the relative rate. Now for this one, it's all on the same chain so c is a factor. And because we have a pi bond here, there's no free rotation around that double bond so these groups are locked in the position that they're in. So that means that my orientation factor would also be a contributing factor here. This comes in here, hits here, and kicks this out.

So we're on the same chain and we're locked in place. That's going to help to increase my rate even more. So here our number is 1.0×107. Again, these relative rates are the calculated rates for these specific examples. If I change what my x is, if I change the length of the chains, if I make a 6 member ring instead of a 5 member ring, these relative rates would be different.

And then finally, here in this one, we have still, we have z involved since it's on the same chain. We have ρ involved because of our locked positions. But then look, we also included temperature. We've increased the temperature by 10 Kelvin. So temperature would be a factor as well.

So this will come in here and create a 5 membered ring. Now, the rule of thumb is if you change the temperature by just 10 Kelvin, that typically doubles the rate of reaction. So we would double this number here. So it become, just multiply this by 22.0×107. So we can see as we add more and more contributing factors that our relative rate starts to skyrocket, go up much higher.

So, for the first one was intermolecular, that's why it's just a relative rate of 1, but then once things start happening on the same chain through intramolecular processes, we can see that the rate starts jumping up high. We had just our collision here and then we had collision with orientation and then collision, orientation, and temperature. The trifecta helps to give us a really high relative rate at the end. So keep this in mind how these factors together can help to drastically increase your relative rate.