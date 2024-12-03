Hey, everyone. So here we're going to take a look at the rates of intramolecular reactions. Remember, intramolecular means it happens within the same molecule. This is different from intermolecular reactions where it's two different molecules or two different compounds reacting with one another. Here we're going to recall, the rate constant is defined as so rate constant is our lowercase k here.
N equals a times, we're going to say the inverse of the natural log, 2 negative e⁄ea/rt. A here, well, this is our frequency factor. A, if we break it down even further, it equals zρ. Z here represents our collision frequency. How often are molecules colliding with each other?
And we're going to say, in terms of the collisions, the number of times they hit each other that's z. And then we're going to say ρ here, this represents our orientation factor. Remember, for two different molecules to successfully combine together, they have to hit each other with enough force and in the right orientation. So this involves the ρ, the orientation factor. Now, here we'd say that A which is our frequency factor which is a product of these two variables, this is the number of collisions per second with proper orientation.
And then here we're going to say that the inverse of the natural log over, to the negative ea over rt, this deals with the collisions with sufficient energy. So, you have to hit each other a number of times. You have to hit each other with the proper orientation, but you also have to have enough force to have molecules connect together. These variables in this portion, we're not going to spend much time on it. We already know that ea is activation energy, r is our gas constant, and t is temperature in Kelvin.
Now, intramolecular reactions, we're going to say are faster, than analogous intermolecular reactions due to higher z and ρ. Right? So again, it's happening all within the same molecule, therefore, the possibilities of colliding are much greater because it's all on the same chain. And then here, also because it's on the same chain, there's a greater likelihood of having the proper orientation. This results in a higher z and ρ.
Right? So keep this in mind when we're talking about intramolecular reactions and we're comparing it to our rate constant, which some of you might remember from general chemistry.