What does 'intramolecular reaction' mean? An intramolecular reaction occurs within the same molecule, as opposed to between two different molecules.

How does the rate of intramolecular reactions compare to intermolecular reactions? Intramolecular reactions are generally faster than intermolecular reactions due to higher collision frequency and better orientation.

What is the rate constant (k) equation in terms of the frequency factor (A) and activation energy (Ea)? The rate constant k is given by k = A × e^(-Ea/RT), where A is the frequency factor, Ea is activation energy, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin.

What two factors make up the frequency factor (A) in the rate equation? The frequency factor A is the product of collision frequency (z) and orientation factor (ρ), so A = z × ρ.

What does the collision frequency (z) represent? Collision frequency (z) represents how often molecules collide with each other per second.

What does the orientation factor (ρ) represent? The orientation factor (ρ) represents the fraction of collisions that occur with the correct orientation for a reaction to take place.