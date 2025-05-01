Benzylic Position A carbon directly attached to a benzene ring, notable for its enhanced reactivity due to resonance stabilization.

Resonance Stabilization Delocalization of electrons across a benzene ring and adjacent atoms, greatly increasing intermediate stability.

Carbocation Intermediate A positively charged carbon species formed during reactions, especially stabilized at benzylic sites.

SN1 Reaction A substitution process involving carbocation formation as the rate-determining step, accelerated at benzylic positions.

E1 Reaction An elimination mechanism proceeding via carbocation intermediates, with rates enhanced by resonance at benzylic sites.

Benzylic Carbocation A carbocation adjacent to a benzene ring, formed rapidly due to resonance, leading to faster reactions.