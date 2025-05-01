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Benzylic Position A carbon directly attached to a benzene ring, notable for its enhanced reactivity due to resonance stabilization. Resonance Stabilization Delocalization of electrons across a benzene ring and adjacent atoms, greatly increasing intermediate stability. Carbocation Intermediate A positively charged carbon species formed during reactions, especially stabilized at benzylic sites. SN1 Reaction A substitution process involving carbocation formation as the rate-determining step, accelerated at benzylic positions. E1 Reaction An elimination mechanism proceeding via carbocation intermediates, with rates enhanced by resonance at benzylic sites. Benzylic Carbocation A carbocation adjacent to a benzene ring, formed rapidly due to resonance, leading to faster reactions. Electron Donating Group A substituent that increases electron density on a benzene ring, further activating benzylic positions for reactions. Inductive Effect Transmission of electron density through sigma bonds, influencing reactivity at benzylic positions. E2 Reaction A one-step elimination process where a strong base removes a beta-hydrogen, favoring alkene formation at benzylic sites. Benzylic Halide A compound where a halogen is bonded to a benzylic carbon, serving as a substrate for substitution and elimination. Beta Hydrogen A hydrogen atom on the carbon adjacent to the benzylic carbon, notable for its higher acidity in elimination reactions. Conjugated Alkene An alkene product with alternating double and single bonds, stabilized by resonance after benzylic elimination. Benzylic Alcohol An alcohol with its hydroxyl group attached to a benzylic carbon, highly reactive toward selective oxidation. Manganese(IV) Oxide A mild oxidizing agent that selectively converts benzylic alcohols to aldehydes in dichloromethane. Benzaldehyde An aromatic aldehyde formed by oxidation of benzylic alcohols, demonstrating the selectivity of certain oxidations.
Reactions at Benzylic Positions definitions
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Birch Reduction
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
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