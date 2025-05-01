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Reactions at Benzylic Positions definitions

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  • Benzylic Position
    A carbon directly attached to a benzene ring, notable for its enhanced reactivity due to resonance stabilization.
  • Resonance Stabilization
    Delocalization of electrons across a benzene ring and adjacent atoms, greatly increasing intermediate stability.
  • Carbocation Intermediate
    A positively charged carbon species formed during reactions, especially stabilized at benzylic sites.
  • SN1 Reaction
    A substitution process involving carbocation formation as the rate-determining step, accelerated at benzylic positions.
  • E1 Reaction
    An elimination mechanism proceeding via carbocation intermediates, with rates enhanced by resonance at benzylic sites.
  • Benzylic Carbocation
    A carbocation adjacent to a benzene ring, formed rapidly due to resonance, leading to faster reactions.
  • Electron Donating Group
    A substituent that increases electron density on a benzene ring, further activating benzylic positions for reactions.
  • Inductive Effect
    Transmission of electron density through sigma bonds, influencing reactivity at benzylic positions.
  • E2 Reaction
    A one-step elimination process where a strong base removes a beta-hydrogen, favoring alkene formation at benzylic sites.
  • Benzylic Halide
    A compound where a halogen is bonded to a benzylic carbon, serving as a substrate for substitution and elimination.
  • Beta Hydrogen
    A hydrogen atom on the carbon adjacent to the benzylic carbon, notable for its higher acidity in elimination reactions.
  • Conjugated Alkene
    An alkene product with alternating double and single bonds, stabilized by resonance after benzylic elimination.
  • Benzylic Alcohol
    An alcohol with its hydroxyl group attached to a benzylic carbon, highly reactive toward selective oxidation.
  • Manganese(IV) Oxide
    A mild oxidizing agent that selectively converts benzylic alcohols to aldehydes in dichloromethane.
  • Benzaldehyde
    An aromatic aldehyde formed by oxidation of benzylic alcohols, demonstrating the selectivity of certain oxidations.