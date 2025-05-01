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What is the benzylic position in an aromatic compound? The benzylic position is the carbon atom directly attached to a benzene ring. Why are benzylic positions highly reactive in organic reactions? They are highly reactive due to the resonance stabilization of reaction intermediates formed at this position. What is the rate-determining step in SN1 and E1 reactions at benzylic positions? The rate-determining step is the formation of a carbocation intermediate. How does the rate of benzylic carbocation formation compare to non-benzylic carbocations? Benzylic carbocations form much faster than non-benzylic carbocations due to resonance stabilization. What effect do electron-donating groups at the ortho and para positions have on SN1 reactions at benzylic positions? Electron-donating groups at these positions increase the rate of SN1 reactions by providing additional electron density through resonance or inductive effects. How do alkyl groups attached to a benzene ring affect SN1 rates at the benzylic position? Alkyl groups donate electrons through the inductive effect, which helps to speed up SN1 rates at the benzylic position. What is the major product of E2 elimination reactions of benzylic halides? The major product is a conjugated alkene, which is stabilized by resonance. Why are benzylic beta-hydrogens more acidic than other beta-hydrogens? They are more acidic because the resulting anion is stabilized by resonance with the benzene ring. What role does a strong base play in E2 reactions of benzylic halides? A strong base removes a beta-hydrogen, leading to the formation of a double bond (alkene) via elimination. What is a minor product that can form during E2 reactions of primary benzylic halides? A minor product is formed by substitution (SN2), where the nucleophile replaces the halide. What reagent is commonly used to selectively oxidize benzylic alcohols? Manganese(IV) oxide (MnO2) in dichloromethane is commonly used for this selective oxidation. What is the product of oxidizing a benzylic alcohol with MnO2? The product is a benzylic aldehyde, such as benzaldehyde. Why are benzylic alcohols more reactive toward oxidation than non-benzylic alcohols? Benzylic alcohols are more reactive due to the resonance stabilization of the intermediate formed during oxidation. What structural feature allows conjugated alkenes formed from benzylic E2 reactions to be especially stable? Conjugation with the benzene ring allows for resonance stabilization, making the alkene especially stable. How does resonance contribute to the reactivity of benzylic positions in organic reactions? Resonance delocalizes charge or electrons, stabilizing intermediates and increasing the rate of reactions at the benzylic position.
Reactions at Benzylic Positions quiz
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