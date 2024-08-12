Reactions at Benzylic Positions - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Reactions at Benzylic Positions Concept 1
Hey, everyone. So in this series of videos, we're gonna take a look at reactions that occur at the benzylic position. Now, here we're going to say that benzylic positions are reactive due to stable reaction intermediates. Now if we take a look at our structure to the right, we have our benzene ring, and branching off of this benzene is our carbon. This carbon represents the benzylic position. We're gonna learn that because of its special function and special properties, they'll be able to talk about different types of substitution and elimination reactions. So we'll talk about s n 1 and e 1, where we have carbocation formation. We'll talk about s n 2 and e 2, where we have benzylic halides. And then finally, we'll talk about the oxidation of benzylic alcohols. So just remember that this benzylic position is gonna be reactive, and and we're gonna say a part of that is due to the resonance that it's able to do. Alright. So click on the next video and let's take a look at s n one and e one.
Reactions at Benzylic Positions Concept 2
Hey, everyone. So in this video, let's take a look at s n one e one reactions of benzylic compounds. Here, we're going to say that Carbocation Intermediate Formation is the rate determining step. And we're going to say that Benzilic Carbocations form faster than their non benzylic counterparts. So, if we take a look here, we'll talk about the alkyl carbocation versus our benzylic carbocation. Now, remember that alkyl carbocations are stabilized by hyperconjugation, but benzylic carbocations are stabilized by resonance. If we take a look here, we have in the very first part, a Tertiary Alkyl Halide. Remember, tertiary alkyl halides can undergo SN1 more readily. What's going to happen here is that chlorine is more electronegative, so when it leaves, it takes the electrons and the bonds with it, leaving behind a positively charged carbon. So here we have a tertiary carbocation. We could talk about its relative rate as being equal to 1. Here, we not only have a tertiary alkyl halide, but more specifically a tertiary benzylic carbocation. It too can leave with the electrons and give us a carbocation. But here, it's a tertiary benzylic carbocation. Here, its relative rate would be approximately 620. We can see that it's that many more magnitudes faster than a typical tertiary alkyl halide. So this shows that Benzilic Carbo cations are are more easily to make because of resonance. Now we're gonna say ortho and para substituents that act as electron donating groups. They're going to speed up s one rates at benzylic positions. Remember, our electron donating groups, these are the groups that are attached to benzene rings. And through either inductive effect or resonance effect, they can give electron energy to benzene ring further activating them. Here, this has a speeding up effect on SN1 rates. Now, here are electron donating groups. We have a nitrogen with a lone pair or oxygen with lone pairs. Here, we have a nitrogen with a lone pair, but because it's next to a carbonyl, it's not quite as activating. And then finally, we have alkyl groups or carbon groups. They are donating through inductive effect instead of resonance effect like the ones above it. But all of them can help to speed up our SN1 rates when it comes to these benzylic positions. Alright. So just keep this in mind. Our benzylic carbocations can more easily be formed which helps to speed up the process.
Reactions at Benzylic Positions Example 1
Hey, everyone. So in this example, it says, which of the following alkyl halides will form a carbocation the fastest? So if we take a look at the first one, we have here this carbon connected to the Halogen. That carbon is connected to 2 other carbons, so it's just a regular secondary Alkyl halide. For b, this is secondary as well, but it is benzylic. So it's a secondary benzylic. And here we have an r group that is para to it, which could help to speed up our s n one reaction. If we look over here, this is just a primary alkyl halide, And then this one here is also secondary benzylic. So we know that benzylic carbocations are faster in forming than just regular carbocations. So a and c are out. Now, b versus d. Again, we have this alkyl group that is para towards this group here. Remember, the presence of an electron donating group helps to speed up s m one rates in the benzylic position. So because we have an ortho para director here, electron donating group, it's gonna make that carbocation more easily to be formed. So b would be a better answer than d. D doesn't have the presence of an electron donating group anywhere else on the benzene ring, so it's not gonna be further enhanced. Yes. The carbocation can form fast, but not as fast as option b. Alright. So, again, our final answer here would be option b.
Rank the following alkyl halides in increasing order of reactivity in SN1 reaction.
A
I < II < III < IV
B
IV < I < II < III
C
IV < II < I < III
D
IV < I = II < III
Which of the following alcohols will undergo acid-catalyzed dehydration the fastest and which one the slowest?
A
1 and 2
B
3 and 2
C
2 and 3
D
3 and 4
Reactions at Benzylic Positions Concept 3
everyone. So in this video, let's take a look at e two reactions of benzylic hydrogens. Now we're going to say here, due to higher acidity of benzylic beta hydrogens, we're gonna say that elimination products predominate. And we're going to say alkene products of such eliminations are conjugated and are stabilized by resonance. So if we take a look here, we're talking about the e two reactions of benzylic halides. So we're going to say here that we have this structure here, and we're going to say that this is alpha and this is beta. These beta benzoic hydrogens are acidic because of resonance. Here, we're using RO minus which represents the generic form of a strong base, and it's dissolved in an alcohol solvent. What's going to happen here following e 2, this strong base would come in, remove one of these beta hydrogens, the bond would break, fall here, and kick out the chlorine. This would create our alkene product. So we'd form this double bond here as our major product. Another thing that could happen, but it would be the minor is a substitution because this is a primary alkyl halide. And remember, primary alkyl halides are susceptible to SN2 reactions when we use a negative nucleophile. So, another thing that could happen here instead of this alkene product forming, this could come in, hit this carbon, and kick out the Cl. This would be our minor product but it's still a possibility. So we'd have an o h here. No. Not o h and o r group here. So this is the structure we'd make as our minor. But again, remember due to higher acidity of beta, benzylic beta hydrogens, elimination products are more likely to occur because what we make is something that's more conjugated. We have more double bond, single bond, double bond. Conjugation leads to greater stability. All of this is helped by the idea of resonance. Alright? So just keep that in mind when you're looking at questions similar to this one.
Reactions at Benzylic Positions Example 2
Hey, everyone. So here it says in this example question, select a compound that will have the fastest rate of e two reaction with a small strong base. Alright. So here, they're talking about us having a small strong base. And remember, e 2 happens more readily when we have benzylic beta hydrogens. So if we take a look, here is alpha, here is alpha, and here is alpha. Alpha carbon being the carbon with the halogen, the leading group. And then here we have beta and beta, beta and then beta and beta. If we look, here's a beta hydrogen that's benzylic in nature, and here's one too. C does have benzylic no, does have benzylic hydrogens in the form of this one, but it's not in the beta position. So it can't do elimination. It can't do e 2. Alright. So c would not work the fastest. Here, for both a and b, we have our good leading group in the form of bromine, and then we have benzylic hydrogens that are in the beta position. We could deprotonate them, so we would remove this h, fall here to make a double bond and kick this out, giving us our alkene product. And same thing here, we remove this h here, falls here to make a double bond and kick out this v r. So here we'd say that both a and b, because of the presence of their benzylic beta hydrogens, because we're using a small strong base, which is able to get into these areas to remove that beta hydrogen, they can readily undergo e 2 to make our alkene products. So again, a and b are answers. C doesn't work because, yes, we have beta hydrogens, but they're not benzylic in nature. So you're not gonna form our alkene product as quickly, and that product that you make is not gonna be conjugated as well. That's also an another determining factor in why c doesn't work quite as fast as a and b.
Provide mechanism and structure of major elimination product of the following reaction.
Reactions at Benzylic Positions Concept 4
Hey, everyone. So in this video, we're gonna talk about Benzilic Alcohol Oxidation. Now here we're going to say a weak oxidation where Manganese for oxide within a dichloromethane solution selectively oxidizes the benzylic Oh group. Now here, benzylic alcohols are much more reactive than non benzylic alcohols. If we take a look here, we have our benzylic alcohol. We're using manganese 4 oxide within again our dichloromethane solution. All it does is it oxidizes this alcohol into a carbonyl. So in this case, we've gone from our benzylic alcohol to this aldehyde group. We've just made Benzaldehyde as our product here. So just remember, this is selective in nature. It's only attacking or oxidizing our benzylic Oh groups. K. So that's what it's programmed to do in this case.
Reactions at Benzylic Positions Example 3
In this example question, we need to get the product from the following oxidation reaction. So in this question, we have Benzene, and directly connected to it is an Oh group. We also have another substituent coming off of Benzene. Here is our Benzilic Carbon and on it our Oh group. Here we're doing selective oxidation by using Manganese 4 Oxide within a dichlorol methane solvent. Remember, this is a very weak oxidation, a selective oxidation that only targets Benzilic Oh Groups. Here is our Benzilic Carbon with its Oh Group. So, it's what's going to be oxidized. The other O H Group being directly connected to Benzene is not benzylic in nature. So it stays as o h. This alcohol gets oxidized so we go from an o h group to a carbonyl group. So we're gonna get C double bond O here. So we've gone from a secondary benzylic alcohol into a ketone. This would be our final product. Remember, this type of oxidation is only targeting our Benzilic Oh group. The other Oh group is unaffected.
Supply the reagents necessary to accomplish the following transformation.
A
1. CH3CH2Br/AlBr3
2. NBS/hv
3. NaOEt/EtOH
4. OsO4/NaHSO3, H2O
5. MnO2/CH2Cl2
6. HNO3/H2SO4
B
1. HNO3/H2SO4
2. CH3CH2Br/AlBr3
3. NBS/hv
4. NaOEt/EtOH
5. OsO4/NaHSO3, H2O
6. MnO2/CH2Cl2
C
1. CH3CH2Br/AlBr3
2. NBS/hv
3. NaOEt/EtOH
4. BH3 .THF/H2O2, NaOH
5. MnO2/CH2Cl2
6. Br2/FeBr3
D
1. HNO3/H2SO4
2. NaOEt/EtOH
3. CH3CH2Br/AlBr3
4. NaOEt/EtOH
5. H3O+
6. PCC/CH2Cl2
Provide the chemical steps necessary for the following synthesis.
Beginning with benzene, provide a method to prepare the following compound.