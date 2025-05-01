Allylic Position Carbon atom directly adjacent to a double-bonded carbon, exhibiting unique reactivity due to resonance stabilization.

Vinylic Position Double-bonded carbon atom in an alkene, distinct from the adjacent allylic carbon.

Resonance Stabilization Delocalization of electrons across adjacent atoms, increasing the stability of intermediates like carbocations or anions.

Allylic Carbocation Positively charged intermediate at the allylic position, highly stabilized by resonance, forming rapidly in SN1 and E1 reactions.

Hyperconjugation Stabilization of carbocations by electron donation from adjacent sigma bonds, less effective than resonance in allylic systems.

Allylic Anion Negatively charged species at the allylic position, resonance-stabilized and more acidic than alkyl analogs.