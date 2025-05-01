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Allylic Position Carbon atom directly adjacent to a double-bonded carbon, exhibiting unique reactivity due to resonance stabilization. Vinylic Position Double-bonded carbon atom in an alkene, distinct from the adjacent allylic carbon. Resonance Stabilization Delocalization of electrons across adjacent atoms, increasing the stability of intermediates like carbocations or anions. Allylic Carbocation Positively charged intermediate at the allylic position, highly stabilized by resonance, forming rapidly in SN1 and E1 reactions. Hyperconjugation Stabilization of carbocations by electron donation from adjacent sigma bonds, less effective than resonance in allylic systems. Allylic Anion Negatively charged species at the allylic position, resonance-stabilized and more acidic than alkyl analogs. Conjugate Base Species formed after deprotonation, with allylic versions being more stable due to resonance. pKa Numerical measure of acidity; lower values for allylic protons indicate higher acidity compared to alkyl protons. E2 Reaction Elimination process favoring allylic positions due to increased acidity and resonance stabilization of resulting alkenes. Radical Initiator Substance like heat, UV light, or peroxides that generates radicals, enabling allylic halogenation. N-Bromosuccinimide Reagent used with radical initiators to selectively brominate allylic positions in alkenes. Vicinal Dihalide Compound with two halogen atoms on neighboring carbons, formed by halogen addition to alkenes. Grignard Reagent Organomagnesium compound that reacts with allylic anions, leading to alkylation at the allylic position. Zaitsev's Rule Guideline stating that elimination reactions favor formation of the more substituted, stable alkene. Allylic Oxidation Selective transformation of an allylic alcohol to a carbonyl group using manganese dioxide, preserving the alkene.
Reactions at the Allylic Position definitions
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