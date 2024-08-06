Reactions at the Allylic Position - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Reactions at the Allylic Position Concept 1
Hey everyone. So let's take a look at reactions at the allylic position. Now recall that the allylic position is the carbon atom adjacent to a double bond. If we take a look here at the structure to our right, we see that we have these 2 double bonded carbons, which remember we call our vanillic carbons. We're gonna say the allylic position is just the carbon next to one of these double bonded carbons. So this would be our allylic position, and what's in red, our double bonded carbon, these are our vanillic position. Now we're gonna see here that allylic compounds react differently than alkenes. Now, in terms of s n one and e one reactions, we're gonna say that allylic compounds react faster than their alkyl counterparts. S n 2 and, e 2 reactions, while allylic halides react faster than alkyl halides here. Radical reactions, we're gonna say substitution takes place at the allulphic position. And then finally, if we're dealing with allulphic anions, we're gonna say they rapidly rearrange due to resonance. So as we're going through this lesson, we're gonna see some of the unique structures and some unique reactions that are possible because of this allelic position.
Reactions at the Allylic Position Concept 2
everyone. So in this video, we'll take a look at SN 1 and E 1 reactions of allylic compounds. Here we're going to say that recall that step 1 is the rate determining step in SN 1 and E 1 reactions. And allylic carbocations form faster than similarly substituted alkyl carbocations due to their stability. Now when we talk about alkylcarbocations, remember, we talked about them being stabilized by hyperconjugation. But when it comes to the stability of allylic carbocations, we can say that they're stabilized by resonance. Now, we can see the differences in the stabilization when we take a look at this chart. Here we're talking about carbocation formation. In the first image, we have a tertiary alkyl halide. We have loss of our leaving group in the form of this chloride ion it leaves, leaving behind a carbocation. This is a tertiary carbocation. Its relative rate would be about 1. Now for this next one, it's tertiary as well, but more specifically, it's tertiary allylic because the carbon with it is right next to this double bonded carbon. It also leads, leaving behind now a tertiary allylic carbocation. Here, its relative rate is approximately 162. We can see that the allylic carbocation forms much more readily than the alkyl carbocation. And that's because resonance has a more stabilizing effect than just hyperconjugation. So just remember, if we're dealing with the allylic position, that position is more readily able to undergo s one n e one reactions. In this case, we're taking a look at carbocation formation. So we're just looking to see that it is a 162 times greater rate than just a typical tertiary carbocation.
Reactions at the Allylic Position Example 1
Everyone. So in this question, it says, arrange the following alkyl halides in decreasing order of the relative reaction rates under s one conditions. Now, in order to be able to answer this correctly, we need to identify these different types of alkyl halides. If we take a look at the first one, we have this carbon here connected to a bromine. This carbon in red is next to a double bonded carbon. So that carbon in red is an allylic carbon. It is connected to 3 carbons, so it's a tertiary allylic. For the next one, here is our carbon connected to the bromine. It is secondary and is next to a double bonded carbon, so it is a secondary allylic. Here, this carbon, it's just a regular secondary alkyl halide. And then finally, this one here, this is just a normal tertiary alkyl halide. Now, here we'd say that the fastest one would have to be the first one. A tertiary allylic would be faster than all of them because it is stabilized by resonance because it's allylic, and then it's more substituted than the others because it's tertiary, adding even more stability to it. So one will be the fastest. Next, we have secondary allylic or tertiary. Now, here we know tertiary can help make a tertiary carbocation, which is very stable, but a secondary allylic is actually more stable than a tertiary. Because although it's not as substituted as a tertiary, it is stabilized by resonance. Alright. So 2 would be next. And then it becomes, a secondary regular secondary versus a regular tertiary. Tertiary is more stable, so 4. And then 3 would be last. So we'd have 1, 2, 4, and then 3 in that order from most likely to undergo s n 1 to least likely. And if we look at our choices, that would match up with choice b. So choice b or option b here would be our final and correct answer.
Problem
Which of the following alcohols will undergo acid-catalyzed dehydration at the fastest rate?
A
B
C
D
Problem
What are the substitution products of the following reaction?
A
B
C
D
Reactions at the Allylic Position Concept 3
Now let's take a look at e two reactions involving allylic protons. Now we're going to say that allylic anions are more acidic than alkyl protons because of a more stable conjugate base. And if we take a look at allele versus alkyl anions, first, let's take a look at an alkyl one. Here we have some type of base, and here we have a typical alkane, and we're showing the proton that's going to be removed. Now we know that this base will come in and remove this proton. Carbon is more electronegative, so carbon will hold on to the electrons. Typically, we're gonna say that our alkyl have a p k a of around 50, so very not acidic at all. And what happens is a carbon keeps it and we create this negative carbanion for the alkyl group. And here, it's not stable. And if we take a look now below it, here we have an allylic hydrogen. The base comes in again, removes this h, carbon holds on to the electrons. Here, because this is the allylic position, it's gonna be more acidic, typically has a p k a of around 44. We initially make this allylic carbanion, and because it is allylic in nature, it can resonate because this pi bond here could resonate. Oh, actually. This lone pair here, remember carbon's negatively charged because it has a lone pair, it could resonate here to make a double bond kicking this bond here. So here goes our 2 electrons and that's why this carbon now is negative. So here it's resonance stabilized. And we see that it's resonance stabilized, so that is why we have a lower PKA, which means it's more acidic. The conjugate base that we form is more stable, so it's more likely to occur. Now enhanced acidity of the elect protons results in an increased ratio of elimination products as well. Now, here we're going to say alkene products of such eliminations are stabilized by resonance. Again, if we take a look at allele versus alkyl protons, here we have a primary alkyl halide. We're using a strong base, a small base, and it's strong. And because it's primary, e 2 cannot occur. What's gonna happen instead is s n 2. So this will come in. Instead of acting as a base, it'll act as a strong nucleophile, hit this carbon and kick out this b r. And we're gonna say now we have this o e t connected to that carbon. Over here though, yes, this is primary, this alkyl halide, but what can occur here is we have these alloy protons, which remember we said are more acidic. Their p k a is around 44. And because of that, this can act as a base finally, remove one of these allylic hydrogens, bond falls here to make a double bond and kicks out this b r. And as a result, we create a double bond here. So we have those allylic protons, which are more acidic than a typical alkyl proton, so it will more likely occur. Also, we just created a conjugated system. We made, double, single, double. Remember, conjugation, we're we're creating double, single, double, that also is stabilized by resonance. So that's yet another reason why e 2 is likely to occur here over s n 2. Alright. So just keep in mind when we're talking about e 2 and we're dealing with the analytic position, that we have resonance involved, We have increased acidity involved. So e2 is more likely to occur.
Reactions at the Allylic Position Example 2
in this example, it says, provide the mechanism and draw the structure of the major elimination product for the Fong reaction. Alright. So if we take a look here, we have this structure. Recall that where the halogen is located, that is our alpha carbon, And connected to the alpha carbon are our beta carbons. So this one has 2 hydrogens, and this one has 2 hydrogens. Here, we're using the ethoxide ion, which is a strong base, and then we just have ethanol as our solvent. Because we have a secondary alkyl halide and we're using a strong base, that means that e 2 is going to occur. Now remember, these hydrogens here that are on the carbon next to the double bonded carbon, they're allylic. So their p k a is around 44. These here are just typical alkyl hydrogen protons, so their p k a is around 50. So they're not as acidic. So this strong base will come in. It'll deprotonate or remove one of these hydrogens here from the allylic position. The bond breaks, falls here to make a double bond, and kicks this chlorine out. This creates as our major product, this alkene. We have this double bond here, we still have this double bond here, and we still have our 2 methyls branching off. This will represent our major elimination product. Remember, we see that we have a secondary alkyl halide, we see we have a strong base, this implies that e2 can occur. After that, we just need to look and see what type of beta hydrogens do I have. Remember, the allylic position is more acidic in terms of its protons. So those are gonna be abstracted from our structure in order to facilitate e 2. Alright. So just remember, we're removing one of these allylic hydrogens to make a double bond to give us our final elimination product.
Problem
Which of the following compounds will undergo E2 elimination at the fastest rate?
A
I
B
II
C
Both will proceed at equal rates.
Reactions at the Allylic Position Concept 4
everyone. Now we take a look at radical reactions of allylic compounds. Now recall that halogens add to double bonds through a bridged ion intermediate. Here we have our alkene, we have x 2, and what we're gonna say here is that initially our solution is dark. We're going to say that this x 2 is gonna form a bridged ion intermediate. Here's our bridged ion intermediate. If it was a bromine, it'd be a bromonium ion. If it's a chlorine, it'd be our chloronium ion. Now that's one of the halogens. The second halogen would then come in and attack one of these bridge carbons. Here, we can say that comes in and attacks this one causing this bond to break and going to this halogen here. So at the end, what we get is we get 1 halogen like this and 1 halogen like this. We would say that they add anti or trans to one another. Here, we just created our vicinial dihalide. Remember, vicinial synced vicinity, neighboring carbons, dihalide because it's 2 halogens. Now the reaction site changes in the presence of a radical initiator and substitution products are formed. So here, again, we have our alkene structure, but now instead of just simply saying x 2, we're gonna say x 2 or NBS, which is n bromosuccinimide, and we're gonna have it overheat or UV light, h v. We're gonna say this is our allylic proton because this is the allylic position. And through the use of our Xtour n b s, our radical initiators, one of these halogens will replace this allylic proton, giving us an ally a halogen in that position. And then the other halogen that still remains would combine with this proton, giving us h x as another product. Alright. Now, here we're gonna say our radical initiators are heat, UV light, or peroxides. So again, if we just have x 2, it's talking about halogenation of an alkene. But once you do x 2 over one of these initiators, then it becomes allylic halogenation. Or if you have NBS over one of these 3 initiators, again, it's allylic halogenation. The allylic proton is replaced by a halogen. In the case x 2 here, that could be a chlorine or bromine. When When we're talking about NBS, remember NBS? It's replacing the allylic proton with a bromine. NBS is n bromosuccinimide. Bromo is in a name. It's a bromine that will replace an allylic proton. Right? So just keep in mind the differences between these two different reactions when we're in the presence of a radical initiator or not.
Reactions at the Allylic Position Example 3
Everyone. So in this question it says, draw on the structure of the major major product for the following reaction. Alright. So here we have our alkene and we're using NBS which is n bromosuccinimide. Here we have carbon tetrachloride which is just our solvent. With NBS, this is typical when it comes to allylic bromination. So we're gonna do allylic bromination for this structure. The first thing that happens is we're gonna have abstraction of our allylic proton. Now this one's a little bit tricky because technically, this is the allylic position as well as this. So technically, we could form an analytic radical at either position. So we could have initially this as a structure, or we could have this as a structure. Both of them are resonance stabilized. This one could resonate to give me this because remember, what could happen is this decides to come here, this decides to meet it, and this decides to sit right here. These are where we are 2 possible structures. And then over here, same thing can occur as well. This could resonate here, this would follow it here, and this would just stay right here, giving us our other structure. K. So these are our 4, allylic radicals that are possible, and then the bromine could attach to any of those alloylic positions. So one possible answer would be this structure. One could be this answer. Now here, technically, these positions are chiral, so you could show this as a squiggly line and this as a squiggly line as well to show that the BR could be on the top or the bottom when it comes in. Then if we continue down here, we have this as another possibility. This would be a squiggly line as well. And then over here. Here, I'm showing the stereo chemistry, but it's really not that important because I'm not asking for that specifically. Then we have this PR attaching here and here. Now here are four possibilities. Which one would be the major? Now here, all we showed are the different types of allo allylic radicals that are possible. This has to do with how quickly they can form rate wise. When we're talking about stability, this is the greater factor determining our final product. If we take a look, we look at the most substituted alkene product. The most substituted alkene product would be this one. This would be our major product. In it, we have our 2 vanillic carbons, our 2 double bonded carbons, and they are connected to 1, 2, 3 groups that are not hydrogen. Right? So this would be a trisubstituted alkene. And it's the most substituted alkene product out of a 4, so So it's gonna be our major product. So, again, this will be our final answer. MBS here, when you see MBS involved, it's a giveaway that you're dealing with allylic bromination. Although you may not see a radical initiator, we're gonna say that it's involved in some way because that's what MBS does. It replaces an allylic proton with a bromine. Here, the tricky part is you need to figure out all the different types of allylic radicals that it can form and then resonate and then add the bromines to those different positions. The major product will be the one that forms the most substituted alkene. Alright. So keep that in mind when dealing with NBS.
Problem
Draw the structures of the compounds A and B for the following synthesis.
Reactions at the Allylic Position Concept 5
Hey, everyone. So in this video, let's take a look at allylic anion rearrangements. Now we're going to say that allylic anions are more stable than alkyl anions due to resonance. Here, we have our negatively charged carbon because it has a lone pair on it. This could resonate here to make a double bond, kicking this double bond here to this carbon. Here are our resonance structures. Now resonance in allylic Grignard regions can result in 2 isomeric anions in equilibrium. If we take a look here, we have our compound a dealing with the Grignard reagent and then compound b, which is our other Grignard reagent. Now, if we take a look, look at the double bonded carbons. We would say the one on the left, there's 3 groups attached to the double bonded carbons that are not hydrogen. So this is a trisubstituted alkene. And then over here, 2 of the groups are not hydrogen, so this is a disubstituted alkene. The more substituted an alkene, the more stable. So we would have a major arrow going towards the trisubstituted arrow trisubstituted alkene, and a smaller one going towards the disubstituted alkene. Now recall, alkene stability is determined by Zaitiff's rule. Zaitiff's rule will make the more substituted alkene. Again, compound a is trisubstituted versus compound b, which is only disubstituted. Now each of the 2 isomers produces a distinct product with an electrophile. So if we take a look here, we're gonna say we have these 2 Grignard reagents, which we already talked. This one up here being trisubstituted, and this one here being di. Here, we have our alkyl halide. We know Grignard reagent will come in. This bottle break, hit here, and kick this out, or this Grignard here will come in, hit this r group, and kick this b r out. In both cases, we have our our group attaching to that carbon which used to be connected to or next to the m g x portion. So we would have an r group here, or we'd have an r group here. Alright. So just keep in mind when we're dealing with these allylic anion rearrangements, we think about the substitution involved with the alkenes. Zaita's rules makes a more substituted and more stable alkene product. And then from there, we use Grignard to attack an alkyl halide to alkylate that position.
Reactions at the Allylic Position Example 4
everyone. So here it says draw products for the following reaction. Here we have our Grignard reagent, and it's reacting with formaldehyde. Now before we start, remember that a Grignard reagent is an ionic species. This bond really isn't there. Carbon being more electronegative than magnesium has full possessions of the electrons in between the 2 of them. And so we'd say that it really looks like this, where we have this structure. The carbon is negatively charged because it has possession of those electrons. And then we have Mgbr, which is over here as positive. Now, here's the thing. This represents an allylic anion. Allylic anions are resonance stabilized. So, you have to show both of its possible structures. Instead of having it drawn like this, it could resonate and give us this structure here. Right? So this could come here to make a double bond and kick this bond to this carbon. These are our two structures. Now that we have both of them, they both can react with the formaldehyde giving us 2 distinct products. So formaldehyde here, remember it is this structure. It is the simplest aldehyde that you can have. This grignard reagent, this carbon comes in hits here. This comes here, hits here, giving us 2 distinct products. When that carbonyl carbon gets attacked, this double bond breaks and goes to the oxygen. So you would get an what we get now is we get this as a structure. That bond's connecting here to c h two o negative. And then over here, we'd have c h two o negative. Eventually, those oxygens would be protonated to give us a neutral product at the end. So what we're gonna get finally is this structure as an answer. Gonna be against c h two o h plus this structure as an answer. K. So these will be our two answers at the end. We would say that this is more likely to be the major because it creates the more substituted alkene, and that is the more stable type of alkene that we can have. Again, these are our 2 products. We're just talking about which one is more likely to be the major one. The question isn't asking for that exactly. I'm just giving that extra bit of information. Alright. So just remember when it comes to our Grignard reagent, because we're dealing with it in the allylic position, you need to realize that it is an ionic bond, show the allylic anion, resonate it to show our 2 different allylic anions that are possible, and then do our nucleophilic addition with the formaldehyde molecule in order to get our final products at the end. Alright. So just keep that in mind. It's a bit of work, but you'll get your final answers at the end.
Reactions at the Allylic Position Concept 6
Everyone. So let's take a look at allylic oxidation. Here we're gonna say allylic oxidation is where we have a weak oxidation, where manganese 4 oxide over our methylene chloride solvent selectively oxidizes the allylic o h group. In this process, the alkene double bond remains intact. So if we take a look here at this example, we have an allylic alcohol. So on the allylic carbon is an o h group. Here, we're gonna use our oxidizing agent in the form of manganese 4 oxide over our methylene chloride solvent. This is gonna transform the o h group into a carbonyl group. So we go from an allylic alcohol to an allylic carbonyl. This carbonyl in this case represents a ketone. So just remember, if we're trying to oxidize an alcohol, we've learned different types of oxidizing agents. But when we wanna oxidize specifically just the allylic alcohol, we have to use this type of oxidation. We have to use manganese or oxide over our methylene chloride solvent. Remember that when you try and again oxidize specifically the allylic Oh group.
Reactions at the Allylic Position Example 5
Hey, everyone. In this example, it says, draw the product of the following oxidation reaction. So here we have Manganese 4 oxide over our methylene chloride solvent. Remember, this combination does specifically allylic oxidation. It's going to selectively oxidize an allylic Oh group. If we take a look here, here are our double bonded carbons, our vanillic carbons. The carbon connected to it is the allylic carbon. This represents our allylic Oh group. This other one down here, it is not in allylic group position, so it's not in allylic Oh group. So it would not be selectively oxidized by Manganese 4 Oxide over our Methylene Chloride solvent. What we'll get here at the end is remember with this type of oxidation, the o eight group is transformed into a carbonyl group. And because this one down here is not allylic, it stays the same. So this would represent our final product where I have selectively oxidized the allylic Oh group and kept the other Oh group the same. Right? And then here also remember, the alkene double bond also remains intact. So this will represent our final answer.
Problem
Draw the structures of products A and B for the given reactions.