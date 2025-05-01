What is the allylic position in an organic molecule? The allylic position is the carbon atom adjacent to a double bond.

Why do allylic compounds react faster than alkyl compounds in SN1 and E1 reactions? Allylic compounds react faster because the resulting carbocations are stabilized by resonance.

How does resonance affect the stability of allylic carbocations compared to alkyl carbocations? Resonance provides greater stabilization to allylic carbocations than hyperconjugation does for alkyl carbocations.

What is the relative rate of formation for a tertiary allylic carbocation compared to a tertiary alkyl carbocation? A tertiary allylic carbocation forms about 162 times faster than a tertiary alkyl carbocation.

Why are allylic protons more acidic than alkyl protons? Allylic protons are more acidic because the resulting allylic anion is resonance stabilized, making the conjugate base more stable.

What is the typical pKa value for an allylic proton compared to an alkyl proton? An allylic proton has a pKa around 44, while an alkyl proton has a pKa around 50.