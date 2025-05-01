What functional group is formed when the amino group of an amino acid undergoes acylation? An amide functional group is formed.

Which reagents are commonly used for the acylation of amino acids? Acid chlorides or acetic anhydrides are commonly used, often in the presence of pyridine.

Why does acylation occur at the amine group of an amino acid rather than the carboxylate group? Because the amine group is a stronger nucleophile than the carboxylate group.

What is the role of pyridine in the acylation reaction of amino acids? Pyridine acts as a base to neutralize the acid byproduct and facilitate the reaction.

What type of reaction mechanism is involved in the acylation of amino acids? The reaction involves nucleophilic acyl substitution.

What happens to one of the hydrogens on the nitrogen during acylation? One hydrogen is replaced by the acyl group, while another hydrogen remains attached to the nitrogen.