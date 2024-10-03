Hey everyone. So in our discussion of reactions of amino acids, we take a look at acylation. Now, acylation converts the amino group of amino acids into an amide. And we're going to say here that the acid chloride that we have, so acid chlorides and acetic anhydrides are used as reagents alongside our pyridine. Now, here we have our amino acid.

We're going to use here an acid chloride. So remember, this is one of our carboxylic acid derivatives over our purity. And what happens in the process is we're going to have one of these hydrogens being exchanged for this portion here, this Acetyl group right here. So we're still going to have a hydrogen that's still up on Nitrogen. Then Nitrogen now is going to be connected to this Acetyl group.

And in that way, what we've just created is an amide group. Now, we're going to say acylation occurs at the amine group because it's a stronger nucleophile than the carboxylate group. Right. So just remember, this could have happened on either side. It happened on the amine side to create an amide.

If it had occurred on this side, then we would have gotten an anhydride. But again, the amine group is a stronger nucleophile, so it's more likely to interact with this acid chloride. And thus, giving us an amide at the end.