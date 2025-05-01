Amino Acid A molecule containing both amine and carboxylic acid groups, capable of undergoing esterification at the carboxyl site.

Fischer Esterification An acid-catalyzed process converting a carboxylic acid group into an ester by reaction with an alcohol.

Carboxylic Acid A functional group characterized by a –COOH moiety, serving as the site for ester formation in amino acids.

Ester A functional group formed when the hydrogen of a carboxylic acid is replaced by an alkyl or aryl group via esterification.

Alcohol A compound containing a hydroxyl group, acting as a reactant in the formation of esters from carboxylic acids.

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, central to esterification.