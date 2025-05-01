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Amino Acid A molecule containing both amine and carboxylic acid groups, capable of undergoing esterification at the carboxyl site. Fischer Esterification An acid-catalyzed process converting a carboxylic acid group into an ester by reaction with an alcohol. Carboxylic Acid A functional group characterized by a –COOH moiety, serving as the site for ester formation in amino acids. Ester A functional group formed when the hydrogen of a carboxylic acid is replaced by an alkyl or aryl group via esterification. Alcohol A compound containing a hydroxyl group, acting as a reactant in the formation of esters from carboxylic acids. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, central to esterification. Hydrolysis A reaction using water and acid to convert an ester back into its parent carboxylic acid. Sulfuric Acid A strong acid commonly used to catalyze both esterification and hydrolysis reactions involving amino acids. HCl A strong acid that can catalyze the hydrolysis of esters, regenerating carboxylic acids from esters. Functional Group Interconversion The transformation of one functional group into another, such as converting a carboxylic acid to an ester. Acid Catalyst A substance that increases the rate of esterification or hydrolysis without being consumed in the reaction. Parent Carboxylic Acid The original carboxylic acid structure from which an ester is derived and to which it can revert via hydrolysis.
Reactions of Amino Acids: Esterification definitions
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