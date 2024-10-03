Problem Transcript In this practice question, it says to provide a mechanism for acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of valine propyl ester. Alright. So here, if we're doing acid-catalyzed hydrolysis, we're going to use H3O+ as our catalyst, and that's going to first protonate the carbonyl oxygen here. What we're going to get initially is this structure. Here goes our carbonyl oxygen that's protonated. Which makes that carbonyl carbon more susceptible to nucleophilic attack. The H3O+ that gave up an H+ comes back as water, and it's going to come in, hit here, kicking this bond up to oxygen. What we're going to get next is this structure being created. So we have our OH here, we have this portion, and then we have our water that's been added. Now water is still a good leaving group. We need to make it a bad leaving group, so we're going to have a proton transfer. So in this proton transfer, the H from the water gets switched over to this propoxy group right here. And so here it goes right there. This oxygen is positively charged now since it's making 3 bonds. Because it's making more bonds than it needs, it's a good leaving group. So this comes back and remakes the double bond, kicking this out. So what we're going to get now is this initially. The carbonyl oxygen again is making 3 bonds, so it's positively charged. And we have this OH here, and we're going to say here that a final water molecule can come in, deprotonating this carbonyl oxygen making it neutral. So in this way, we've removed the ester group and we've created a carboxylic acid group. So this carboxyl well, this carboxylic acid that we just created helped to make an amino acid in the process. So this would be our final answer. Show more