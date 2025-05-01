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What functional group in amino acids undergoes Fischer esterification? The carboxylic acid group in amino acids undergoes Fischer esterification. What type of reaction is Fischer esterification? Fischer esterification is an acid-catalyzed esterification of a carboxylic acid with an alcohol. What is the product when an amino acid reacts with an alcohol under acid catalysis? The product is an ester, where the carboxylic acid group is converted into an ester group (–COOR). What is the reverse reaction of esterification called? The reverse reaction is called hydrolysis, which converts the ester back to a carboxylic acid. Which acids are commonly used to hydrolyze esters back to carboxylic acids? Hydrochloric acid (HCl) or sulfuric acid are commonly used for acid hydrolysis of esters. What mechanism does Fischer esterification follow? It follows a nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism. What group replaces the hydrogen in the carboxylic acid during esterification? An alkoxy group (–OR) from the alcohol replaces the hydrogen in the carboxylic acid. Is Fischer esterification a reversible reaction? Yes, Fischer esterification is reversible and can be driven back to carboxylic acid by hydrolysis. Why is understanding esterification important in organic synthesis? It is essential for understanding amino acid reactivity and functional group interconversions. What is the general outcome of reacting an amino acid with an alcohol under acidic conditions? The carboxylic acid group of the amino acid is converted into an ester group. What is the role of acid in Fischer esterification? The acid acts as a catalyst to facilitate the esterification reaction. What chapter should you review to understand the mechanism of nucleophilic acyl substitution? You should review the carboxylic acid derivatives chapter. What happens to the carboxylic acid group during esterification? It is transformed into an ester group (–COOR) through reaction with an alcohol. Can all amino acids undergo Fischer esterification? Yes, all amino acids with a carboxylic acid group can undergo Fischer esterification. What is required for the hydrolysis of an amino acid ester back to its carboxylic acid? An acid such as HCl or sulfuric acid is required to catalyze the hydrolysis.
Reactions of Amino Acids: Esterification quiz
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