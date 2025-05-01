What functional group in amino acids undergoes Fischer esterification? The carboxylic acid group in amino acids undergoes Fischer esterification.

What type of reaction is Fischer esterification? Fischer esterification is an acid-catalyzed esterification of a carboxylic acid with an alcohol.

What is the product when an amino acid reacts with an alcohol under acid catalysis? The product is an ester, where the carboxylic acid group is converted into an ester group (–COOR).

What is the reverse reaction of esterification called? The reverse reaction is called hydrolysis, which converts the ester back to a carboxylic acid.

Which acids are commonly used to hydrolyze esters back to carboxylic acids? Hydrochloric acid (HCl) or sulfuric acid are commonly used for acid hydrolysis of esters.

What mechanism does Fischer esterification follow? It follows a nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism.