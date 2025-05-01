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Hydrogenolysis Cleavage of single bonds using hydrogen and a metal catalyst, often yielding simpler molecules from protected amino acids. Benzyl Ester A carboxylic acid derivative where the carboxyl group is bonded to a benzyl group, commonly used as a protecting group. N-Benzyloxycarbonyl A protecting group for amino groups, abbreviated as N-Cbz, removable by catalytic hydrogenation. Catalytic Hydrogenation A reaction using hydrogen gas and a metal catalyst to add hydrogens or cleave bonds in organic molecules. Palladium A metal catalyst frequently used with hydrogen gas to facilitate selective bond cleavage in organic synthesis. Toluene An aromatic hydrocarbon with a methyl group attached to benzene, produced as a byproduct in hydrogenolysis. Carbamic Acid An unstable intermediate formed during N-Cbz hydrogenolysis, which rapidly loses CO2 to yield an amino acid. Decarboxylation A process where a carboxyl group is removed from a molecule as carbon dioxide, often occurring spontaneously in unstable acids. Amino Acid A molecule containing both amino and carboxylic acid groups, often the final product after protecting group removal. Protecting Group A chemical group temporarily added to a molecule to prevent unwanted reactions during a synthetic sequence. Reduction A chemical process involving the gain of hydrogen or loss of oxygen, often used to break bonds in organic molecules. Metal Catalyst A substance like palladium, nickel, or platinum that accelerates hydrogen addition or bond cleavage without being consumed. C–O Bond A single bond between carbon and oxygen atoms, targeted for cleavage in hydrogenolysis of esters and carbamates. Syn Addition A process where two atoms or groups add to the same side of a double bond or, in this context, to adjacent atoms during hydrogenation. CO2 A gaseous byproduct released during decarboxylation of carbamic acid in the hydrogenolysis of N-Cbz derivatives.
Reactions of Amino Acids: Hydrogenolysis definitions
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