Hydrogenolysis Cleavage of single bonds using hydrogen and a metal catalyst, often yielding simpler molecules from protected amino acids.

Benzyl Ester A carboxylic acid derivative where the carboxyl group is bonded to a benzyl group, commonly used as a protecting group.

N-Benzyloxycarbonyl A protecting group for amino groups, abbreviated as N-Cbz, removable by catalytic hydrogenation.

Catalytic Hydrogenation A reaction using hydrogen gas and a metal catalyst to add hydrogens or cleave bonds in organic molecules.

Palladium A metal catalyst frequently used with hydrogen gas to facilitate selective bond cleavage in organic synthesis.

Toluene An aromatic hydrocarbon with a methyl group attached to benzene, produced as a byproduct in hydrogenolysis.