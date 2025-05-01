What is hydrogenolysis in the context of amino acid reactions? Hydrogenolysis is the cleavage of a bond through catalytic hydrogenation, typically using H2 and a metal catalyst, to break down benzyl esters and N-Cbz derivatives.

Which bond is cleaved during hydrogenolysis of benzyl esters? The carbon-oxygen (C–O) bond is cleaved during hydrogenolysis of benzyl esters.

What are the typical products of hydrogenolysis of benzyl esters? The products are an amino acid and toluene.

Which metal catalysts are commonly used in hydrogenolysis reactions? Palladium, nickel, and platinum are commonly used, with palladium being the most frequent choice.

What happens to the CH2 group in benzyl esters during hydrogenolysis? The CH2 group gains a hydrogen to become CH3, forming toluene.

How does hydrogenolysis differ from typical catalytic hydrogenation of alkenes? Hydrogenolysis cleaves C–O bonds and adds hydrogens to oxygen and carbon, rather than just adding hydrogens to pi bonds.