Everyone, so here we're going to take a look at hydrogenolysis as one of the reactions of amino acids. We're going to say benzyl esters and N-benzyl oxycarbonyl derivatives can be broken down by hydrogenolysis. Here we have the cleavage of a bond through catalytic hydrogenation. So we know about catalytic hydrogenation.

Here we're going to see the same reagents being used, but it's going to apply differently to give us new types of products. So we're going to say here that hydrogenolysis of benzyl esters, we're going to say the CO bond is cleaved to produce an amino acid and toluene. So, if we take a look here, we have our benzoyl ester and what's going to happen here is we're going to cleave this bond right here and since this is catalytic hydrogenation, that means we have H 2 over a metal catalyst, we have, as options, palladium or nickel or platinum. We tend to see H 2 and palladium as the matchup most of the time, but, again, the other two metal catalysts can also be used. So we cut through that carbon-oxygen bond.

We add an H here to this oxygen to make an amino acid. And remember, this is a CH 2 . It also gains an H as well making it a CH 3 . So what you have here is benzene with a methyl group or what we call toluene. So, again, we know about catalytic hydrogenation.

We've seen in the past that it adds hydrogens by syn addition to pi bonds. But here we don't have pi bonds, but it's still doing the same type of idea. It's adding hydrogens. Here though, it's adding the hydrogen to oxygen and to the carbon. Each one would have to sever the link they have to one another though for each of them to gain a hydrogen apiece.

Right? So that's basically what's happening. We're creating an amino acid and toluene as products from this process.