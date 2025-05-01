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Chemical Reactions of Phosphate Anhydrides definitions

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  • Phosphate Anhydride
    A molecule with multiple phosphate groups linked by oxygen, carrying several negative charges that hinder nucleophilic attack.
  • Magnesium Ion
    A divalent cation that forms ionic bonds with phosphoryl oxygens, reducing negative charge and enabling nucleophilic attack.
  • Inorganic Pyrophosphatase
    An enzyme class that assists magnesium ions in lowering the negative charge on phosphate anhydrides.
  • Nucleophile
    A species rich in electrons, often negatively charged, that seeks out electron-deficient atoms for chemical reactions.
  • Phosphoryl Oxygen
    An oxygen atom bonded to phosphorus in phosphate groups, often involved in ionic interactions with magnesium.
  • Ionic Bond
    An electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, such as magnesium and phosphoryl oxygens in complexes.
  • Adenosine Triphosphate
    A high-energy phosphate anhydride, central to cellular energy transfer, with alpha, beta, and gamma phosphate positions.
  • Gamma Phosphate
    The terminal phosphate group in ATP, targeted during nucleophilic acyl substitution reactions.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group at the acyl position, often at the gamma phosphate of ATP.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction where water acts as a nucleophile, cleaving ATP to yield ADP and hydrogen phosphate.
  • Alcoholysis
    A reaction where an alcohol acts as a nucleophile, producing a phosphorylated alkoxyl group and ADP from ATP.
  • Aminolysis
    A process where an amine reacts with a phosphorylated carboxyl group, forming an amide and hydrogen phosphate.
  • Phosphorylated Nucleophile
    A product formed when a nucleophile acquires a phosphate group from ATP during substitution reactions.
  • Hydrogen Phosphate
    A product of ATP hydrolysis or aminolysis, containing one hydrogen and two negative charges on the phosphate.
  • Adenosine Diphosphate
    A molecule formed after ATP loses its terminal phosphate, commonly produced in phosphate anhydride reactions.