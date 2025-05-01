Phosphate Anhydride A molecule with multiple phosphate groups linked by oxygen, carrying several negative charges that hinder nucleophilic attack.

Magnesium Ion A divalent cation that forms ionic bonds with phosphoryl oxygens, reducing negative charge and enabling nucleophilic attack.

Inorganic Pyrophosphatase An enzyme class that assists magnesium ions in lowering the negative charge on phosphate anhydrides.

Nucleophile A species rich in electrons, often negatively charged, that seeks out electron-deficient atoms for chemical reactions.

Phosphoryl Oxygen An oxygen atom bonded to phosphorus in phosphate groups, often involved in ionic interactions with magnesium.

Ionic Bond An electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, such as magnesium and phosphoryl oxygens in complexes.