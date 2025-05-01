Pyrrole A five-membered aromatic ring containing nitrogen as the heteroatom, highly reactive in EAS due to lone pair stabilization.

Furan A five-membered aromatic ring with oxygen as the heteroatom, showing intermediate reactivity in EAS among the three compounds.

Thiophene A five-membered aromatic ring with sulfur as the heteroatom, less reactive in EAS compared to pyrrole and furan.

Heteroatom An atom other than carbon in a ring, such as nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur, which stabilizes positive charge during EAS.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen on an aromatic ring, restoring aromaticity after substitution.

Aromaticity A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized pi electrons, providing extra stability to the ring.