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Pyrrole A five-membered aromatic ring containing nitrogen as the heteroatom, highly reactive in EAS due to lone pair stabilization. Furan A five-membered aromatic ring with oxygen as the heteroatom, showing intermediate reactivity in EAS among the three compounds. Thiophene A five-membered aromatic ring with sulfur as the heteroatom, less reactive in EAS compared to pyrrole and furan. Heteroatom An atom other than carbon in a ring, such as nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur, which stabilizes positive charge during EAS. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen on an aromatic ring, restoring aromaticity after substitution. Aromaticity A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized pi electrons, providing extra stability to the ring. Resonance Structure A different arrangement of electrons in a molecule, used to show charge delocalization and stabilization during reactions. Regioselectivity A preference for a chemical reaction to occur at a specific position on a molecule, such as carbon 2 in these rings. Pi Bond A bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, involved in delocalization and reactivity in aromatic rings. Electrophile A species attracted to electron-rich regions, accepting electrons from the aromatic ring during substitution. Hydrogen Loss The step in EAS where a hydrogen atom is removed from the ring, allowing restoration of aromaticity. Minor Product A less favored outcome in a reaction, such as substitution at carbon 3 in these heterocycles. Major Product The predominant outcome in a reaction, such as substitution at carbon 2 in pyrrole, furan, and thiophene. Reactivity Order The sequence of how readily compounds undergo EAS: pyrrole > furan > thiophene. Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often found on heteroatoms and crucial for resonance stabilization.
Reactions of Pyrrole, Furan, and Thiophene definitions
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